Lector Audio Digicode S-192 DAC

Lector Audio has just introduced a new DAC product – their new Digicode S-192. The Digicode S-192 is an async multi-input 24/192 DAC with USB. Based on Lector’s R2R high-resolution DAC, the analog output circuits are designed around the miniwatt vacuum tube type. Digital signals of up to 24-bit/192kHz are accepted on all inputs. The Digicode S-192 is also equipped with word clock input and digital S/PDIF output for general purpose application.

Analog output is via both unbalanced RCA and true balanced XLR. The front panel input selector is via sequential single shot by push button with LED indicator. The power supply is an external unit with LED power indicator, minimizing possible interference with the operation of the DAC circuitry. The unit is available with either black or wood side panels.

Inputs (all digital with 24-bit / 192KHz resolution capability):

SPDIF RCA connector

BNC connector

AES-3 as XLR connector

Optical Toslink

Asyncronous USB with KS/WASAPI protocol

Clock input: Word Clock (W.C.)

Output:

SPDIF digitial BNC output

XLR unbalanced output as 2.5 volt 250 ohm, Real balanced output as 2.5 volt 250 ohm

Pricing is €4500, with North American pricing not yet available. For more information, see: www.lector-audio.com