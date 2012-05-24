Mitsubishi 2012 DLP Home Cinema TV Lineup

Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has just introduced its 2012 large screen television line. Mitsubishi claims to have added value to their 73-inch, 82-inch, and 92-inch DLP Home Cinema TV models, with new models including the 92-inch class and four models at 82-inch class.

Mitsubishi DLP Home Cinema TVs are powered by DLP technology, which also powered most of the digital cinemas in theaters all over the world. DLP Mirrors switch faster than other display technologies for a smoother picture with less blur. The 92-inch class DLP Home Cinema TV offers four times the viewing area of a 46-inch class.

Mitsubishi’s new 842 Series, which includes its flagship 92-inch class DLP Home Cinema TV, combine HD or 3D video and sound delivered through a massive screen and built-in 16-speaker immersive sound technology (IST). This powerful array includes center channel mode, surround preouts and variable subwoofer outputs that put viewers directly in the action of any sporting event, action movie, or video game. The 842 Series also includes models in 73-inch and 82-inch class screen sizes.

Mitsubishi will also introduce in its 2012 product line a new 75-inch class LaserVue television model, the L75-A96, the latest television in Mitsubishi’s laser TV line. The only consumer laser TV on the market, the LaserVue offers stunning Cinema Color in HD and 3D and is powered by Mitsubishi’s exclusive laser light engine. The L75-A96 is a highly energy efficient television, operating at less than 85 watts, below the 2012 Energy Star 5.3 requirement of 108 watts.

StreamTV movies and apps from Mitsubishi, available on the 742 and 842 Series, provide instant access to an extensive library of high-quality online entertainment and social media content. StreamTV, powered by VUDU TM, streams movies in HDX. The Internet-connected platform offers HD movies and television titles, 3D streaming, and over 100 different streaming applications, including Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and the New York Times.

As part of the 2012 product line, Mitsubishi has added enhancements to its 3D TV capabilities in the 842 Series. A new built-in Bluetooth RF transmitter, which uses new “Full HD 3D Glasses” TM format, provides a seamless and vivid 3D experience and increases the number of models and brands of 3D glasses that can be used with the TV.

This year the 742 Series adds its own 92-inch class model, which includes a Clear Contrast Screen that mitigates ambient light through a specially formulated screen material to deliver deep blacks, bright whites, and a wide range of colors in between.

Mitsubishi is debuting two new high value big screens at 82-inch class in the 642 Series and the C12 Series. The C12 Series is the most cost-efficient DLP Home Cinema TV in the line, offering consumers a large screen at an unbeatable price—perfect for consumers who want the biggest bang for their buck. The 642 Series also adds an 82-inch class model, providing an immersive HD and 3D experience at a great value.

Mitsubishi C12 Series DLP Home Cinema TV. Offers great value and high quality performance in a 73-inch or 82-inch class screen size for $1,599 U.S. and $2,599 U.S. respectively.

Mitsubishi 642 Series 3D DLP Home Cinema TV. Offers an immersive 3D experience at a great value in 73-inch or 82-inch class screen sizes for $1,599 U.S. and $2,599 U.S. respectively. Features include:

Mitsubishi 742 Series 3D DLP Home Cinema TV comes in 73-inch, 82-inch and 92-inch classes with prices of $1,799 U.S., $3,099 U.S., and $4,999 U.S. respectively.

Mitsubishi Diamond 842 3D DLP Home Cinema TV are priced at $2,199 (73-inch), $3,599 U.S. (82-inch) and $5,999 U.S. (92-inch), features include:

Mitsubishi 75-Inch LaserVue TV. The LaserVue is priced at $5,999 U.S..

For additional information on these products, please visit: www.MEVSA.com or www.Mitsubishi-tv.com.