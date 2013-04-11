Monster Sound Machine Headphones

Grammy Award wiining producer Emilio Estefan of Miami Sound Machine fame has been working with Monster to develop the new Sound Machine by Monster headphones. The Sound Machine headphones will be debut exclusively at Target stores this April.
The new Sound Machine by Monster headphones were designed with the intention of optimizing playback of Latin with its percussive and rich qualities. Both on-ear and in-ear models will be part of the Sound Machine brand with prices being $149.99 U.S. and $249.99 U.S. respectively.
Target is welocming guests of Miami’s 2013 Hispanicize Festival April 9-13 to the first to experience the Sound Machine by Monster headphones, before they debut in Target stores. Along with listening stations being made available – there is an opportunity to potentially meet Estefan.
Look for more details on this and other Monster products at www.monsterproducts.com.
