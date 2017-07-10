Multi Touch Digital Touchcenter. The Coffee Table of the Future?

The Touchcenter from Priceton, Ontario-based Multi Touch Digital offers a glimpse of what the future holds for our living rooms… except that it’s available today! The table offers a rugged, touch-interface, an interactive user interface and an elegant design. It features the Windows 10 computer environment when set up for home use and is extremely easy to use. First time setup is as easy as connecting it to your wireless network. You can do anything on the Touchcenter that you do on a home style computer, including accessing social media, YouTube, view and share files, play games, and read/write emails. The Touchcenter also lets the users operate in four zones independently or they can game together with the supplied multi-user games for hours of fun and entertainment. For learn more about this coffee table and other exciting commercial products that Multi Touch Digital Inc. offers, jump to www.multitouchdigital.com