Nordost Intros Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable + Other New Nordost Products For 2014

This past weekend Nordost introduced a number of new products at the annual High End Show in Munich, Germany. These included the LS Blue Heaven and Heimdall 2 iKables, the Sort Kup, and the groundbreaking Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable as well as the highly anticipated Tyr 2 Power Cord. So far Nordost has announced the details of the Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable; stay tuned to the CANADA HiFi site for specifics of the other products when they are released. We anticipate for Nordost to demonstrate all of these products – plus more – to the Canadian audience this fall at the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES; www.taveshow.com), which runs between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2014.

At this year’s High End Show in Munich, Nordost ventured into the personal audio market by introducing one of its newest products, the Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable. Nordost’s first headphone cable allows users to enjoy the hi-fidelity sound that the Norse 2 family is renowned for with the added portability, discretion and convenience that headphones provide. The Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable consists of 32 AWG 7/40 conductors which have been individually insulated and twisted using Litz construction. Litz construction increases the pliability, as well as eliminates triboelectric noise within the cable and improves upon mechanical damping. In order to accommodate the added durability demanded from headphone cables, Nordost has included an Aramid fiber strength member to the construction of this cable. Integrating Aramid fibers into the cable design not only ensures its mechanical integrity, transferring the strain away from the cable’s conductors and to the fibers themselves, but the resonating properties of aramid fibers also enhance sound quality.

To take things to the next level, the Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable employs Nordost’s proprietary Micro Mono-Filament technology with extruded FEP insulation around the conductors, as well as mechanically tuned lengths, which reduce internal microphony and high-frequency impedance resonance. As a result, the Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable acts as the ideal conduit to transfer an amazingly realistic reproduction of sound from your system to your hifi headphones.

The Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable is available with 3.5mm stereo mini, 2x mini XLR female, 1x mini XLR female, 2x Push-pull or 2x 2 pin connectors on the headphone end, and it is terminated with a 4 pin balanced XLR male connector on the source end. Each cable is 2M and includes two adaptors which are comprised of identical construction and technology as the headphone cable itself, and have also been cut to specific, mechanically tuned lengths. Both adaptors are terminated with a 4 pin balanced XLR female connector on one end and either a 3.5mm stereo mini or a 1/4in stereo phono on the opposite end. Due to the various terminations available, the Heimdall 2 Headphone Cable is compatible with all major players in the over-ear headphone market.

Suggested retail price for the Heimdall 2 Headphone cable and adaptors is $799.99 US. If you should require a longer cable than the 2m provided, Nordost is offering an Heimdall 2 Extension Cable for an additional $599.99 US.

For more info, please visit www.nordost.com