NOVO May / June 2018 Digital Issue

  • Tech Fails to Avoid When Travelling: 5 Great Tech Gadgets to Take on Your Next Vacation
  • The Journey to Higher Quality Audio with Nordost Leif Cables: Part 2
  • FutureWorld: The rise of robots, artificial intelligence and smart machines
  • Meet the Maker: Italian Made Unison Research & Opera Loudspeakers/li>
  • Totem Acoustic In-Wall vs On-Wall Speakers. How Do You Want Your Sound To Look?/li>

Reviews inside this issue:

  • Gold Note DS-1000 DAC and Music Streamer
  • Skogrand Rachmaninov Interconnects and Speaker Cables
  • JBL 4312 SE 70th Anniversary Monitor Speakers

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

