Paradigm Reference Millenia LP Low-Profile On-Wall Speakers

Paradigm Electronics has just introduced a new speaker to its Paradigm Reference series with the Millenia LP on-wall LCR speaker. The ultra-thin (1-1/2”) cabinet profile is slim enough to hang with the thinnest LED, OLED, LCD, or plasma flat-panel displays, even meshing with projector screens while reproducing music, soundtracks and dialogue with accurate ease.

Lifestyle speakers are in demand and the Millenia LP caters to audio enthusiasts building a system piece by piece since each speaker can be used for left/right or center channel sound, just by configuring vertically or horizontally. The Millenia LP LCR also suits those in search of non-architectural, minimalistic audio options since it requires no wall removal to fit an in-wall speaker. Simply cut small speaker wire holes and mount the speakers to the wall for a space saving LCR set up.

Built with Paradigm Reference technology, the Millenia LP packs convex S-PAL satin-anodized pure aluminum domes, curved mineral-filled polypropylene bass/midrange cones and other award-winning design elements into its slim frame. The infusion of mica adds stiffness and the injection-molding ensures critical shape so the cone stays true to form. Proprietary elastomer surrounds ensure a high-strength bond, even when the cone’s being given a high intensity workout.

How does a 1-3/4” thick (with mount) speaker handle bass? Dual high-velocity passive radiators are used instead of ports to attain the desired bass extension in the minimal internal volume design. Solid and stable, the mica-loaded polypropylene ensures clean, clear and articulate bass, free from audible vibrations and resonances. For bigger bass, three Reference Millenia LPs can be paired with the sonically-matched Millenia ADP surrounds and a MilleniaSub or Seismic 110 to create an acoustically immersive and aesthetically pleasing 5.1 surround sound set-up.

The Millenia LP comes in a Black Gloss finish and is now available for $499 US. For more information please visit www.paradigm.com.