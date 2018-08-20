Product News: Paradigm Defiance Subwoofers

Paradigm Electronics has just announced its new Defiance subwoofers. Featuring six subwoofers in two series (X Series and V Series), Defiance subwoofers deliver pure power, unleashed by clean, efficient amplification. Here are some details about these new series.

Defiance X Series

Everything is maximized with the new Defiance X10 / X12 / X15 subwoofers. Output is massive, thanks to heavy-duty, internally-braced cabinets, and Active Ridge Technology® woofer surrounds for maximum driver-excursion. Massive SPL levels are achieved with precision control, intense detail, and vanishingly low distortion, for cinema-quality bass. Crafted in Canada, Defiance X is the biggest subwoofer made on this continent.

Defiance V Series

For intense bass performance with no gimmicks, Defiance V8 / V10 / V12 subwoofers are an amazing value. Smaller footprints pack tons of technology into a compact powerhouse of low frequency impact. Pound for ground-shaking pound, Defiance V delivers the best bass at an unbeatable value.

All Defiance subwoofers (except the V8) feature app control, Anthem Room Correction (ARC), and optional wireless connectivity.

Subwoofer App Control: Simplify setup & tuning with the free Paradigm Subwoofer Control App. The iOS and Android app controls volume, low-pass filter, phase, room gain, and much more from the comfort of your listening chair. It features three preset listening modes, and lets you remotely turn Anthem Room Correction on and off.

Anthem Room Correction (ARC): Shape the bass to fit your listening space! ARC Technology is controlled via the free Paradigm iOs and Android smartphone app. ARC measures your space, compares it to lab standard responses, and instantly removes performance-robbing anomalies. The result is easy to hear: realistically blended, accurately rendered deep bass. ARC gets great customer reviews because it delivers professional results at the touch of a button. To provide even more accurate measurements, Defiance X subwoofers include an external ARC microphone compatible with ARC Mobile (for iOS and Android) and ARC-2 for PC.

Wireless Module (Optional): All Defiance subwoofers (except the V8) can benefit from the Defiance Wireless Transmitter System. The transmitter and receiver modules connect easily and allow users greater placement options for the subwoofer.

Defiance X subwoofers elevate woofer engineering via proprietary Active Ridge Technology (ART) Surrounds. The farther the driver can freely move, the deeper the bass it can generate. Patented ART driver design “overmolds” durable driver surrounds to allow the farthest possible throw without distortion or destruction. Greater excursion results in a measured 3dB gain in output, with a 50% reduction in audible distortion compared to drivers held back by standard surrounds.

Defiance is comprised of 6 subwoofer models:

Defiance X15 – $1499/each (US retail)

Crafted in Canada, X15 features a 15-inch flush-mounted driver with patented ART™ Surround and 900W (1800W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. App control and Anthem Room Correction built-in. Inputs include RCA (Left, Right, and LFE), XLR (LFE), Speaker Level (Left and Right), and optional wireless (Left and Right/LFE). ARC microphone included.

Defiance X12 – $1299/each (US retail)$

Crafted in Canada, X12 features a 12-inch flush-mounted driver with patented ART™ Surround and 650W (1300W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. App control and Anthem Room Correction built-in. Inputs include RCA (Left, Right, and LFE), Speaker Level (Left and Right), and optional wireless (Left and Right/LFE). ARC microphone included.

Defiance X10 – $999/each (US retail)

Crafted in Canada, X10 features a 10-inch flush-mounted driver with patented ART™ Surround and 300W (600W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. App control and Anthem Room Correction built-in. Inputs include RCA (Left, Right, and LFE), Speaker Level (Left and Right), and optional wireless (Left and Right/LFE). ARC microphone included.

Defiance V12 – $649/each (US retail)

V12 features a 12-inch flush-mounted driver and 120W (250W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. App control and Anthem Room Correction built-in. Inputs include RCA (Left and Right/LFE), Speaker Level (Left and Right), and optional wireless (Left and Right/LFE).

Defiance V10 – $549/each (US retail)

V10 features a 10-inch flush-mounted driver and 120W (250W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. App control and Anthem Room Correction built-in. Inputs include RCA (Left and Right/LFE), Speaker Level (Left and Right), and optional wireless (Left and Right/LFE).

Defiance V8 – $399/each (US retail)

V8 features an 8-inch flush-mounted driver and 75W (150W dynamic peak) class-D amplifier in a down-firing ported enclosure. Inputs include RCA (Left and Right/LFE) and Speaker Level (Left and Right).

