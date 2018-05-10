Sonus Faber Sonetto Collection Speakers

Sonus faber has just announced the brand new Sonetto collection of loudspeakers. This new collection consists of eight models: Sonetto VIII, Sonetto V and Sonetto III, the floor-standing loudspeakers, Sonetto II and Sonetto I bookshelf loudspeakers, Sonetto Center II and Sonetto Center I, center channel speaker options, and the versatile Sonetto Wall, an on-wall speaker which can be used as a main stereo, multichannel surround or LCR solution.

For the Sonetto collection, the R&D team developed new technologies for enclosure tuning, created new transducers, integrated new materials and refined the production chain. The series is said to offer the highest quality in music reproduction wrapped in a cost conscious package.

The new Sonus faber Sonetto line draws upon many iconic elements from speakers further up the Sonus faber range. First, it inherits from the Olympica Collection a top in natural leather, hand- sewn and embellished by the branded Sonus faber logo.

Next, for the first time in this price range, the new collection features the so-called “Voice of Sonus faber”, the iconic configuration of tweeter and midrange that features the DAD (Damped Apex Dome) tweeter technology and a midrange complete with our proprietary natural fiber recipe cone, previously only available on Olympica, Homage and Reference collections.

Sonetto is a true Sonus faber collection that features all of the iconic elements of the brand: natural sound, natural materials, the Lute shape, the pristine finishes typical of fine Italian craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology and manufacturing done completely in our factory in Vicenza.

A clean industrial design language has been used focusing on the elegant proportions of the wood cabinets. The front baffle is an integral part of the cabinet creating a seamless structure with the curved sides. This form is accented by gun-metal finished aluminum aesthetic frames and a soft leather top. Solid aluminum hardware is used throughout the design to provide solidity and maintain consistency with the rest of the product portfolio. Down-firing reflex ports allow for forgiving room placement and consistent bass output throughout the listening environment.

Sonetto collection is available in three finishes: matte white, piano black and wood. Prices start at € 1.000 +.

For more info please check out www.sonusfaber.com