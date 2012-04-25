Sony BDP-S790 4K Blu-ray Player

Sony has announced that their much anticipated all-new BDP-S790 Blu-ray Disc player is available for consumer pre-order, as of Apr. 22, 2012. Besides playing Blu-ray Disc, DVD and CD, the new BDP-S790 is a WiFi enabled device that supports digital services from Sony Entertainment Network and a variety of other providers. The BDP-S790 also has built-in 4K upscaling and delivers superior playback quality from a number of other HD and SD sources, includeing 3D.

Key Features:

– Dual core processor for faster response

– 4K upscaling

– IP Content Noise Reduction

– Dual HDMI outputs

– IR input

Sony Entertainment Network

– Video Unlimited

– Music Unlimited

– Netflix

– Flixter

– VUDU

– Amazon Instant Video

– Slacker

– Pandora

– And many more Internet powered services

– Social media integration with Socialize, Twitter and Facebook

– Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology

– DLNA Client and photo, music, and video playback

– HomeShare Network Speaker compatible

– Photo, music, and video playback via front USB

– “Media Remote” (iPhone/iPod touch/Android BD Remote Control application)

The Sony BDP-S790 is available for pre-order currently and expected to be available in stores by May 6, 2012. The MSRP of this new flagship player is $249 U.S. Look for more details at: www.store.sony.com.