Sony BDP-S790 4K Blu-ray Player

287

Sony has announced that their much anticipated all-new BDP-S790 Blu-ray Disc player is available for consumer pre-order, as of Apr. 22, 2012.   Besides playing Blu-ray Disc, DVD and CD, the new BDP-S790 is a WiFi enabled device that supports digital services from Sony Entertainment Network and a variety of other providers.  The BDP-S790 also has built-in 4K upscaling and delivers superior playback quality from a number of other HD and SD sources, includeing 3D.

Key Features:
– Dual core processor for faster response
– 4K upscaling
– IP Content Noise Reduction
– Dual HDMI outputs
– IR input

Sony Entertainment Network
– Video Unlimited
– Music Unlimited
– Netflix
– Flixter
– VUDU
– Amazon Instant Video
– Slacker
– Pandora
– And many more Internet powered services

– Social media integration with Socialize, Twitter and Facebook
– Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology
– DLNA Client and photo, music, and video playback
– HomeShare Network Speaker compatible
– Photo, music, and video playback via front USB
– “Media Remote” (iPhone/iPod touch/Android BD Remote Control application)

The Sony BDP-S790 is available for pre-order currently and expected to be available in stores by May 6, 2012.  The MSRP of this new flagship player is $249 U.S.  Look for more details at: www.store.sony.com.

