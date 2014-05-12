Sony Hi-Res AV Receivers, CS Series Speakers and BDV-N7200 Blu-ray Player

Sony Electronics has announced four new audio/video receivers, a Blu-ray Home Theater system and their CS Series of loudspeakers. The new Hi-Res compatible A/V receivers and Blu-ray system accomodate a wire-variety FLAC to DSD file types as well as “master quality” sound reproduction.

New AV Receivers:

The STR-DN1050 and STR-DN850 audio/video receivers have built-in Wi-Fi, AirPlay and Bluetooth with Near Field Communication (NFC) One Touch Listening. They also support Hi-Res file formats and built-in music services including Music Unlimited, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn. The STR-DN1050 even supports Direct Stream Digital (DSD) while the STR-DN850 supports up to 192/24 WAV.FLAC.

Along with their supplied remote controls the receivers provide on-screen graphical user interface for easy setup and operation. In addition all of the receivers’ basic and advanced functions can be controlled using Sony’s iOS and Android compatible SongPal app, which will be available in May.

In addition, the STR-DN1050 and STR-DN850 offer 4K upscaling and pass-thru, along with a variety of connectivity options. The DN1050 has six HD inputs, three HDMI outputs (with one HDMI dedicated to the second zone), and a USB input for iPod/iPhone or Hi-Res file playback. Two HDMI inputs can also support MHL devices. The DN850 has five HDMI inputs, a USB input for Hi-Res files and iPod/iPhone; plus a front panel HDMI input for MHL capable devices. Both models also decode the latest Blu-ray Disc audio formats, including Dolby® TrueHD and DTS Master Audio.

The STR-DN1050 and DN850 are both 7.2 channel receivers, with the DN1050 delivering 165 watts per channel, and the DN850 providing 150 watts. The STR-DN1050 also features a powered 2nd zone, complete with dedicated HDMI output, IR repeaters and both amplified and line-level audio connectivity. All of the audio and video sources connected to the DN1050 can even be independently accessed from the second zone, including digital streaming services and music streamed over Bluetooth.

The 7.2 channel STR-DH750 delivers 145 watts per channel. And with 4 HDMI inputs, iPod/iPhone playback via USB; Bluetooth with NFC capability and superior audio technology (including 4K and 3D pass-through), it will enhance any home entertainment experience.

Additionally, the 5.2 channel STR-DH550 offers 145 watts per channel. Its on-screen user interface is simple to set up and control and makes it easy to connect and charge compatible Android™ and iOS devices, digital music players and USB thumb drives. Both receivers are also compatible with Sony’s new SongPal app.

The STR-DN1050, STR-DN850, STR-DH750 and STR-DH550 will be available in May, at the following respective MSRPs: $599 U.S., $499 U.S., $349 U.S. and $279 U.S.

Core Series (CS) speakers



The new Hi-Res Audio CS Series speakers include two new models: the SS-CS3 floorstander and the SS-CS5 bookshelf speaker. Sony is also launching a SS-CS8 center channel speaker and the SA-CS9 subwoofer.

A specially designed Wide Dispersion Super Tweeter derived from Sony’s award winning AR and ES Series speakers reproduces high frequencies with precision and balance.

In addition, the new CS speakers utilize foamed mica-reinforced woofers for more accurate and powerful bass response. They also feature crossover components which have been optimized and time aligned across the entire frequency range.

The SS-CS3 floor standing speaker utilizes a 5 ¼” woofer in a 3-way, 4 speaker bass-reflex design that can handle up to 145 watts of power with a maximum frequency response of 50 kHz. In contrast, the SS-CS5 bookshelf speaker is also a 3-way bass reflex system with a 5 ¼” woofer which can accept a maximum input power of 100 watts. Additionally, the SS-CS8 center channel speaker is a 2-way, 3 speaker bass-reflex design featuring a 4″ foamed mica cellular reinforced woofer; while the SS-CS9 subwoofer incorporates an active, 115 watt amplifier and 10″ foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofer.

The SS-CS3, SS-CS5, SS-CS8 and SA-CS9 speakers will be available in May at the following MSRPs: $239 U.S./each, $219 U.S./pair, $169 U.S./each and $239 U.S./each respectively.

BDV-N7200W Hi-Res Blu-ray Home Theater system

The BDV-N7200W is a 1200W 5.1 channel Blu-ray Disc home theater system with wireless rear surround sound speakers and a powerful down-firing subwoofer. It supports 4K and 3D pass-thru, plus offers built-in Wi-Fi with support for movie and music streaming from Netflix, HuluPlus, Music Unlimited, Pandora, Spotify and more. Additionally, Bluetooth with NFC capability allows for easy connectivity and streaming from a variety of mobile devices. All of the systems functions can be easily accessed using Sony’s iOS and Android compatible SongPal app.

Like the STR-DN1050 and STR-DN850 audio/video receivers, the BDV-N7200 supports a wide range of standard and Hi-Res file formats, from MP3 to Direct Stream Digital (DSD), via a home network, HDMI, or USB connection. The BDV-N7200 will be available in May at a MSRP of $699 U.S.

For more information on these products, be sure to visit: www.sony.com.