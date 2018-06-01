Star Electronics Event: Demystifying Analog and Digital Music Playback, June 23, 2018

0

Gold Note XT-7

Star Electronics invites you for an afternoon of fine music on Saturday, June 23, 2018 (from 12pm-5pm).  This will be your chance to listen to some of the top audio brands and compare vinyl and digital music playback, through carefully selected high-end and mid-level sources.  Which sounds better to you?  There’s no wrong answer!  Learn how a great music system can enhance your discovery of new music and breathe life into your old favorites.  Two mini seminars will be hosted on the topic of “analog and digital” at 1pm and 3pm.  Attendees will qualify to win a pair of Mitchell and Johnson headphones – a winner will be selected at the end of each seminar.  Be sure to have some questions ready for the seminar presenters, and check out Star Electronics’ new & used records section which will offer some great recordings at event special prices.  Selected products will be offered at event special prices and Star Electronics will also offer a complementary record cleaning service – so be sure to bring a few great, dirty records!  Brands highlighted during this event will include: Acoustic Solid-Turntable, Accustic Arts, Gold Note, Audiovector, Cardas, Synergistic-Power.. The event will be hosted by Star Electronics and Tri-cell Enterprises at Star Electronics, 1136 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1P7.

Add this event to your calendar by clicking the button below!


Add to Calendar
06/23/2018 12:00 PM
06/23/2018 5:00 PM
America/Toronto
Demystifying Analog and Digital Music Playback, June 23, 2018
Star Electronics invites you for an afternoon of fine music on Saturday, June 23, 2018 (from 12pm-5pm). This will be your chance to listen to some of the top audio brands and compare vinyl and digital music playback, through carefully selected high-end and mid-level sources. Which sounds better to you? There’s no wrong answer! Learn how a great music system can enhance your discovery of new music and breathe life into your old favorites. Two mini seminars will be hosted on the topic of “analog and digital” at 1pm and 3pm. Attendees will qualify to win a pair of Mitchell and Johnson headphones – a winner will be selected at the end of each seminar. Be sure to have some questions ready for the seminar presenters, and check out Star Electronics’ new & used records section which will offer some great recordings at event special prices. Brands highlighted during this event will include: Acoustic Solid, Accustic Arts, Brinkmann, Gold Note, Unison Research, Audiovector, Cardas and Transrotor (subject to changes).
Star Electronics, 1136 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1P7
After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply