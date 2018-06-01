Star Electronics Event: Demystifying Analog and Digital Music Playback, June 23, 2018

Star Electronics invites you for an afternoon of fine music on Saturday, June 23, 2018 (from 12pm-5pm). This will be your chance to listen to some of the top audio brands and compare vinyl and digital music playback, through carefully selected high-end and mid-level sources. Which sounds better to you? There’s no wrong answer! Learn how a great music system can enhance your discovery of new music and breathe life into your old favorites. Two mini seminars will be hosted on the topic of “analog and digital” at 1pm and 3pm. Attendees will qualify to win a pair of Mitchell and Johnson headphones – a winner will be selected at the end of each seminar. Be sure to have some questions ready for the seminar presenters, and check out Star Electronics’ new & used records section which will offer some great recordings at event special prices. Selected products will be offered at event special prices and Star Electronics will also offer a complementary record cleaning service – so be sure to bring a few great, dirty records! Brands highlighted during this event will include: Acoustic Solid-Turntable, Accustic Arts, Gold Note, Audiovector, Cardas, Synergistic-Power.. The event will be hosted by Star Electronics and Tri-cell Enterprises at Star Electronics, 1136 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1P7.

