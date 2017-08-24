TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Tickets Available Now, Save $3 with this Ticket Code

The largest Canadian consumer technology and Hi-Fi event of the year, the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show, is set to take place in Toronto from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

TAVES showcases cutting-edge products in the most exciting categories: Hi-Fi and home theater, virtual reality, robots, wearables, drones, hi-tech vehicles, 3D printing and tech toys. Rounding out the show are a broad mix of tech workshops for kids and adults, product launches and an eclectic program of speakers offering the latest insights into the electrifying world of consumer technology. TAVES runs October 13-15, 2017 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Save $3 off admission by using promotion code NOVO17.

For an even better value, pick up a combo ticket to TAVES and the Toronto RV Show — the two shows will be directly connected this fall!

Get your tickets at www.taveshow.com