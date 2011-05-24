Understanding The Pros and Cons of Ribbon Tweeters
Loudspeakers divide their output into frequency bands. Typically they will have one or more large drive units to cover the low (bass) frequencies, and a single smaller unit to reproduce the treble. There are variations of course, for example there may be an additional dedicated drive unit to reproduce middle frequencies, but it is important to understand that more may not necessarily mean better as any theoretical advantages are likely to be outweighed by the additional complication. But the idea of specialisation, using a combination of drive units, each dedicated to a particular band of frequencies, is common to virtually all loudspeakers at all price levels.
The reasons why speakers are designed this way are straightforward enough. Low frequencies need drive units capable of moving plenty of air, which means drivers with large area diaphragms with lots of fore-aft travel in their suspensions to pump the air, and hefty magnets to provide the motive force.
Tweeters have different physical characteristics, though the fundamentals are similar. They don’t need to pump much air as the rules for electro-acoustic efficiency stack up in a different way. A very small number of high frequency Watts goes much further than a similar number of Watts at low frequencies, partly due to the way the ears and brain perceive sound. But tweeters do need to be very agile. They must be able to start and stop quickly so they can mirror the subtle micro-architecture of the changing musical waveform, and it is this speed that helps define their ability to cover the high frequency region effectively.
Most tweeters end up looking at least superficially like miniature bass drivers but usually with a dome shaped diaphragm, typically 1inch/25mm in diameter instead of a cone. The reason for domes is that the shape is inherently stiff without the need to add heavy reinforcement. Any unnecessary mass really is the enemy here, as it will damp down acceleration and deceleration as the diaphragm attempts to follow the rapidly changing signal waveform. Another factor here is that most domes can be simply stamped out using a suitable machine tool, which is the key to making them easy and cheap to manufacture. The diaphragms may be made of woven fabric or silk (or even fabric incorrectly described as silk – it happens). Sometimes the diaphragms have a surface coating to add stiffness or damping, and sometimes they also come with ferrofluid Iron filings suspended in fluid injected into the magnetic gap to help damp the assembly or help with heat dissipation. Other designs use much harder, stiffer diaphragms, often stamped from aluminium – and sometimes more exotic materials, even in a few celebrated cases, synthetic (vapour deposited) diamond or beryllium. But although these are some of the hardest materials available, even they have disadvantages. They’re relatively fragile and heavy, and beryllium in particular has environmental issues. Oh yes, and they’re extremely expensive to fabricate. Vapour deposition of diamond is a tricky procedure even for the best equipped producer.
Ribbon tweeters are quite different. Rather than using a dome radiating element, and a traditional magnet system (and associated voice coil attached to the edge of the dome, which is the other half of the motor system), ribbon drivers use an ultra-thin flat diaphragm, typically made from a thin aluminium foil, or constructed as a metalized polymer film, though this type of tweeter is perhaps better described as a quasi-ribbon. Magnepan make very effective use of just such a design in their panel designs. Ribbons may weigh as little as one-tenth of a tweeter dome, so they’re incredibly light and responsive, but unlike domes, ribbons have virtually no intrinsic structural stiffness of their own, as they are driven evenly over their whole surface and move in response to an adjacent magnet system. Domes, even costly ones, can suffer from structural breakup resonances or rocking motions on their suspensions under dynamic conditions.
Ribbons have a thoroughly deserved reputation for being special. Their low moving mass and evenly spread drive over their whole surface means they have a potentially ultra-fast transient response, so if detail resolution and delicacy are your main priorities, ribbons could be just what you’re looking for. Ribbons respond to the most subtle waveforms, and to the highest frequencies, including those above 50 kHz that are the special preserve of high resolution formats like DVD-Audio and SACD. They can easily cope with the subtle ultra-high harmonics that lie above the main part of the audio band, and which add some of the air and sense of space you will hear from a really fine recording. Domes on the other hand need a suspension to work, which introduces a hard to control compliant mass to the system, and this inevitably introduces high frequency resonances which under the right circumstances may be audible.
Domes have a significant mass – often around half a gram – and they need a suspension to work, and they may have ferrofluid injected into the voice coil gap, and these things add additional compliant mass to the system, which is not ideal. Ribbons are essentially undamped, and well behaved when controlled by their magnet.
Even the shape of the ribbon influences the sound. The ribbons themselves are generally narrow and tall, which gives them wide lateral dispersion and very limited vertical dispersion (due to cancellation). Narrow vertical dispersion is often beneficial as it reduces muddling ceiling reflections (reflections from the floor are not usually an issue as they will be absorbed by soft floor coverings), while the broad, even horizontal dispersion gives a wide sweet spot which is good for households with multiple listeners. Another plus point with speakers equipped with ribbon tweeters is that they tend to sound predictable and consistent from room to room.
Ribbon Tweeter Cons
The ribbons themselves have characteristically low impedance, which can be hard to couple to the system amplifier. The usual solution is to use a matching transformer, increasing cost and complexity.
The way ribbon tweeters work demands unusual precision in their manufacturer. The coupling transformer for example will have very few secondary windings, in some cases as few as five, so even minor variations in the way they are assembled can have a disproportionate effect on their audio behaviour.
Ribbons don’t lend themselves naturally to production line automation – another reason for their high cost. There are some reasonable low cost ribbon tweeters of Chinese manufacture, but even cheap ribbons are expensive in everyday terms. In addition the overall design of ribbons tends to be complex for the reasons given earlier, and sound quality is not necessarily an improvement over conventional designs – though the best of breed do inject a touch of magic into the sound that is hard to find elsewhere.
Ribbons don’t respond particularly well in the middle frequency region because they don’t usually work well at their lower frequency limits, where dome tweeters are still on song. As a result the majority of speakers with ribbon tweeters are three way systems, meaning that they include a dedicated midrange driver. There are hidden traps for the unwary here too, as the dispersion of midrange drivers near their high frequency limits tend to become very directional and may not work well where they overlap with the ribbon’s output. Very few ribbon tweeters will work down below 2.5 kHz, and one consequence is that crossover designers are forced to use high order filters in their crossover networks which can be problematic.
Scandinavian manufacturer Dali has gone to the extent of designing a novel twin driver tweeter assembly, which includes a moving coil midrange unit combined with a high frequency ribbon sharing a single faceplate. There are some good two-way ribbons, an example of which is the Monitor Audio PL100, but they’re few and far between.
The bottom line here is that ribbons tweeters are no panacea for the limitations of alternative dome based technologies. They offer some real musical benefits, but equally they introduce problems of their own. The ribbons themselves are necessarily very light and as a result this means they tend to be both fragile and very expensive, though it is usually possible to rebuild a ‘blown’ ribbon.
Sidebar
Alternative tweeter types
The main feature concentrated on how ribbon tweeters differ from the most familiar paradigm for modern tweeters, the moving coil/dome based unit, but there are quite a few other types of tweeters, including (but not limited to) the following:
Coaxial
Coaxial tweeters (e.g. KEF’s Uni-Q & Tannoy Dual Concentric). These speakers position a moving coil tweeter at the back of the cone, which means there is a single acoustic centre, with all sounds appearing to come from a single point in space.
Pros: Improved stereo imagery, better performance and integration for off axis listeners.
Cons: Can be difficult to eliminate midrange colourations due to the complex audio waveguide required.
Electrostatic
An electrostatic tweeter uses a miniature version of a full range electrostatic drive unit. The diaphragm is a thin polymer film with a high resistance conductive coating which is driven by electrically charged perforated plates in front of and behind the diaphragm.
Pros: The best of breed offer finely detailed, low amplitude and low phase distortion, phase coherent sound.
Cons: Step up transformer and power supply required, low sensitivity (for domestic designs), so these speakers tend to be relatively complex and expensive.
Planar magnetic
Planar magnetic tweeters share some points of similarity to true ribbons but use imprinted polymer or PET film diaphragms.
Pros: Relatively simple and cheap, easy amplifier loading.
Cons: Performance no match for true ribbons.
Horn
Horns (which you can model by speaking through cupped open hands) are often used in PA applications, and sometimes in combination with other technologies, including ribbons. The horn modifies the directional response, and usually increases efficiency which is useful as power handling is often at a premium with tweeters.
Pros: Helps where power handling is limited, which accounts for their popularity in PA and professional applications.
Cons: Sound quality tends to be unrefined, and colouration levels are often high, though there are some honourable exceptions (e.g. Triangle).
Plasma
An electrically ionised gas, shaped as a small sphere, which is modulated by an electrical field to produce sound.
Pros: Extremely refined and detailed sound, similar to ribbons, but arguably better still.
Cons: Very complex and expensive, output limited in level, and frequency coverage (with very restricted low frequency output). Also potentially hazardous due to the generation of low levels of poisonous ozone.
Network assessment
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to for the reason that we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
custom hairpiece
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a great deal of link adore from[…]
siri android indir
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
HD Diwali Wallpapers
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]
Best Selling Websites
[…]The data talked about within the article are several of the ideal out there […]
Faces on Mars
[…]very couple of internet sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
bathroom remodeling
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content or sites we have linked to below the[…]
chess sets
[…]that would be the end of this post. Right here you will find some web sites that we consider you will value, just click the links over[…]
Boko Haram
[…]just beneath, are various totally not associated websites to ours, on the other hand, they are certainly worth going over[…]
Related Site
[…]one of our guests recently proposed the following website[…]
Always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get lots of link enjoy from.
ca cuoc the thao
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
astropay
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did one study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
scrum agile
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we follow, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
Trust Deed Scotland
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
porn
[…]Every the moment in a even though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent sites that we choose […]
cute winter clothing
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
holyland jewelry
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we assume they are worth visiting[…]
virtual guard
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
large pine cones
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are truly worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
T-shirts manufacturer
[…]we came across a cool website that you may take pleasure in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
bridal
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not associated web sites to ours, however, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
weird sex toys
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Usually posts some very intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site.
prostate vibrator
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
anal toys
…
anal lube
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
online education training
[…]The information and facts mentioned inside the write-up are a number of the ideal readily available […]
RO-DEO Vibrator
…
Human Rights
…
Knee Pain
[…]that will be the end of this write-up. Here you will discover some web pages that we believe you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
Clogged sink repair Seattle 206-202-1116
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Plumbing companies Seattle 206-202-1116
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Happy
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
increase website traffic
[…]very couple of internet sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
lower back pain and neck pain
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not related web-sites to ours, having said that, they may be surely worth going over[…]
steve chan swansea
[…]very few web sites that occur to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
increase website traffic
[…]just beneath, are many absolutely not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are surely worth going over[…]
steve chan swansea
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Flat Belly Fast DVD Review
[…]Every once in a even though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the newest web sites that we choose […]
Kary Oh
[…]very couple of sites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
bbswaimao
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Iklan properti
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web-sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]the time to study or check out the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
slot machine online
[…]the time to study or stop by the content material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Versicherungsmakler Stuttgart
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
plumber in los angeles ca
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
warming dildo
[…]The data talked about inside the report are a number of the best out there […]
luxury vibrator
…
acupuncture
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Online Personality Test FREE
[…]below you will locate the link to some internet sites that we consider it is best to visit[…]
escort services in dwarka
[…]usually posts some incredibly interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
China Handys Test
[…]Here are a number of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
what is my personality
[…]very handful of internet websites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
best selling books
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
best selling books
[…]very couple of web sites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
China Handys kaufen
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
sito web
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so have a look[…]
безкръвни операции
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
casin?
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Construction Lawyers
[…]Every the moment inside a when we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most recent internet sites that we opt for […]
bong da
[…]that is the end of this write-up. Here you?ll come across some web pages that we think you?ll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
deck remodeling
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
http://www.solobonus.com
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
soap making
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
bonus casino
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
Cleanse detox
[…]very couple of internet websites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Photoshop actions
[…]please take a look at the sites we follow, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Click here for valuable education resources
[…]Every as soon as inside a even though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we opt for […]
Free Software Download For Windows 7
[…]we came across a cool website that you just could enjoy. Take a search when you want[…]
full software download for pc
[…]below you will find the link to some websites that we assume you must visit[…]
Best Moneylender in Singapore
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to due to the fact we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
buying Dubai property
…
Moneylender in Bukit Batok
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to mainly because we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]
home from work
[…]Every after inside a whilst we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the newest web sites that we decide on […]
income tax self filing
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
new jersey online science classes
[…]one of our guests recently encouraged the following website[…]
Gutter Cleaning Services
[…]the time to study or take a look at the subject material or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
best nj adult sites
[…]just beneath, are many absolutely not related internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
nj auto insurance
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
predictive analytics
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
mehndi design
[…]below you?ll find the link to some sites that we believe you must visit[…]
Maternity clothes
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Get More Info
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
affordable tow
[…]please check out the web pages we follow, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
strippers miami
[…]Every when in a even though we choose blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current web-sites that we choose […]
stalik hankishiev
[…]Every once inside a even though we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest web pages that we pick […]
The Lost Ways
[…]Every once inside a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most recent sites that we pick […]
strippers male
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
TENNIS & GOLF ACCESSORIES
[…]The data mentioned in the article are a number of the most effective out there […]
Starwood Hotels
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Clarion Hotel
…
prev
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to since we feel they are really worth visiting[…]
Java programming
…
Mp3 Download
[…]Every the moment in a even though we select blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest websites that we select […]
bathroom remodel Brentwood
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
superpump max
[…]The details talked about inside the report are several of the top readily available […]
Linux
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
bathroom remodeling Brentwood
[…]we came across a cool site which you could get pleasure from. Take a appear for those who want[…]
badge suppliers
[…]the time to study or go to the subject material or websites we have linked to beneath the[…]
how much does a tummy tuck cost in Chicago
[…]one of our guests not long ago suggested the following website[…]
Lapel Pins
[…]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet web-sites on the web, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
where to buy organic cotton balls
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to due to the fact we feel they are worth visiting[…]
real estate broker
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
How does the mind work
[…]the time to read or take a look at the material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Thrusting Sex Toy
…
surveys for money
[…]just beneath, are various completely not associated web sites to ours, even so, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
online real estate courses
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Aberdeen Website Designer
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
round corners
[…]that would be the finish of this report. Right here you will uncover some internet sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over[…]
how to do a website
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
post licensing
…
Valentus, Valentus Slim Roast 5k
[…]below you will uncover the link to some internet sites that we consider you should visit[…]
home acne
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Tv shows torrents
[…]The information and facts mentioned within the report are a number of the very best readily available […]
Letra de la cancion
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
IPTV
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
skin care
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to simply because we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
general contractors
[…]below you?ll discover the link to some internet sites that we feel you’ll want to visit[…]
radio electronics
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Crisis Prevention Intervention Certification Online
[…]below you?ll locate the link to some websites that we consider you must visit[…]
ven_8086&dev_1502
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to simply because we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
small electric stove
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a good deal of link adore from[…]
European River Cruises
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
basic arrhythmia certification online
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Restorative Nurse Assistant course online
[…]below you will obtain the link to some websites that we feel you must visit[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]please go to the internet sites we comply with, such as this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
IPVPN in Saudi arabia
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Donate a Gift Card
[…]Every as soon as in a even though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current websites that we opt for […]
Weekend CNA
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not related web sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]
http://www.mypsychicadvice.com
[…]very few web sites that occur to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
apex vitality miracle bust
[…]Every after inside a though we select blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web-sites that we select […]
Director of Staff Development training online
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Motivational speaker
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
stove cost
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
United Debt Counselors
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected web sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly worth going over[…]
Debt Free
[…]very couple of internet websites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
Get a Free review on the latest in money making software and ladies clothes! Click here
[…]The information and facts talked about in the article are some of the best accessible […]
Reisgids Berlijn kopen met stadswandelingen
[…]please take a look at the web pages we follow, such as this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Learn how to make money online
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the article are a few of the most beneficial out there […]
fantasy football
[…]that would be the finish of this report. Right here you?ll obtain some internet sites that we consider you?ll enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
WiFi Chua
[…]one of our visitors not long ago recommended the following website[…]
carpet store online
[…]The facts mentioned inside the article are a few of the ideal offered […]
games for android
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
download games for android
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Clock Repair Sylvan Lake
[…]usually posts some really interesting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
For those who appreciate lasting quality
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
lifelike dildo
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
cheap cowboy boots
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
Dryer vent
[…]The info talked about within the write-up are several of the most beneficial available […]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]very handful of internet websites that occur to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
physical exercise increase blood flow improve psychological disorders
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]
kala jadoo
[…]the time to study or visit the content or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Homework Help
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
air conditioning companies Tampa
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
pictures
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re basically worth a go via, so have a look[…]
mdansby
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply might appreciate. Take a search when you want[…]
Things To Do
[…]that will be the finish of this article. Here you will discover some web-sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over[…]
the glades condo
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
Love doll
[…]we like to honor numerous other internet internet sites on the net, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
xps fan heatsink
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-precision-t3400-t3500-t5500-525w-power-supply-psu-00g05v-h525ef-00
geico claims
[…]we prefer to honor many other online web sites around the web, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
indoor marijuana growing
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
growing cannabis
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
arcade games for android
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
strobe flashlight for self defense
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
email processing job
[…]that is the end of this write-up. Here you will uncover some sites that we consider you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
mehndi
[…]please go to the web-sites we follow, such as this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
cialas canada
[…]please go to the web sites we follow, including this a single, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
GEICO CLAIM
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
GEICO REPAIR
[…]we came across a cool site which you may well love. Take a look if you want[…]
All hand crafted
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go by, so have a look[…]
more
[…]below you?ll discover the link to some internet sites that we think you must visit[…]
福井歯医者
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be in fact really worth a go by, so have a look[…]
tactical militaty flashlight
[…]we like to honor numerous other net web pages on the web, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
בגדי הריון
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
Discover More Here
[…]The facts mentioned inside the report are several of the very best out there […]
Website
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
NYC headshot
[…]just beneath, are various totally not associated web-sites to ours, even so, they may be surely worth going over[…]
Free Domain Privacy
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated internet websites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Schedule Bulk Facebook Group Posts
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
they
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to since we feel they’re worth visiting[…]
font awesome icons
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to since we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
Utica Towing
[…]Every once inside a although we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the latest websites that we decide on […]
this page
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but don?t get a lot of link like from[…]
towing wrecker for sale
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
Romulus Towing near Wayne County
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Obtain Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
interpretation equipment rental
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Mesothelioma
[…]below you?ll locate the link to some web pages that we consider you must visit[…]
midi skirts
[…]The info talked about in the write-up are a number of the most effective available […]
cheap cr2032 battery
[…]below you will discover the link to some internet sites that we believe you ought to visit[…]
Buy cr 2032 battery
[…]that could be the end of this post. Here you?ll uncover some web pages that we think you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
cr2032 battery equivalent
[…]The facts talked about within the article are several of the most effective readily available […]
Poster fuer Restaurant
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but don?t get a great deal of link adore from[…]
taylor emergency townearg near
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
long distance moving company rates
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to for the reason that we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
http://www.superpages.com/bp/los-angeles-ca/foxtail-marketing-L2625519552.htm
[…]below you?ll find the link to some sites that we consider you need to visit[…]
kala jadu
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to since we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
http://www.chamberofcommerce.com/los-angeles-ca/1331574411-foxtail-marketing
[…]just beneath, are many totally not related websites to ours, having said that, they are surely really worth going over[…]
http://www.superpages.com/bp/los-angeles-ca/foxtail-marketing-L2625519552.htm
[…]one of our guests not long ago proposed the following website[…]
Brookwood Towing Service Royal Oak
[…]the time to read or stop by the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
PHP video cms
[…]very handful of websites that occur to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
how lift a truck
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not connected web-sites to ours, having said that, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
detox cleansing
[…]we like to honor many other world wide web web pages around the internet, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Pre-owned Certified Rolex
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]
rolex with pink face
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get lots of link enjoy from[…]
slimming
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not connected web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]
CodesPlus.net
[…]the time to read or stop by the content material or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
transfer domains
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did one master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]please pay a visit to the websites we adhere to, like this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re basically worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Penis Extension Sleeve
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
2016 Sexy Women Pumps Gladiator Pointed Toe Thin High Heels Shoes Woman Lace Up Hollow Out Pump Girls Wedding Shoes Ankle Boots
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Wasserpfeife rauchen
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go via, so have a look[…]
neuritis
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
betboo bahis
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
bahis taktikleri
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
kitchen and bathroom fitting
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go via, so have a look[…]
bulletin board one
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Versace 19.69 Abbigliamento Sportivo Milano ladies pump K730 PITONE 245
[…]we prefer to honor several other web sites on the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
canlı casino oyna
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to simply because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]
betboo bahis
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
See the description of the latest technology on our site.
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
railway transport news
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Ideas drug
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
construction companies
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get quite a bit of link really like from[…]
tow truck j hooks
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
auto wrecker service near dearborn
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to because we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
heavy duty wrecker for sale
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but don?t get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
cheap viagra pills
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
affiliate marketing
[…]Every as soon as inside a when we pick out blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current web pages that we pick out […]
flavored coffee
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Business Blogging
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not connected sites to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over[…]
g spot vibrator
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
West london removals
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
anal beads
[…]one of our visitors lately advised the following website[…]
sex toy review
[…]please pay a visit to the websites we adhere to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
steve chan ibm
[…]that is the end of this post. Here you will locate some web sites that we assume you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
potassium water softener
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not associated internet sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
Professional Headshots NYC
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply could possibly delight in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
NYC Headshot
[…]one of our guests recently encouraged the following website[…]
pink sandals
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
selvage denim
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
steve chan ibm
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Watauga Real Estate
[…]Every when in a though we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most current web sites that we select […]
mobile mechanic
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
news 39
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not connected web-sites to ours, having said that, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
hud houses
[…]just beneath, are various completely not related web-sites to ours, however, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
property homes
[…]Every the moment in a even though we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most current websites that we select […]
tempobet bahis
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
hiperbet bahis
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
windows games free download
…
deals dubai
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but don?t get a lot of link enjoy from[…]
Air Cleaner
[…]usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
Best G Spot Vibrator
…
Merry Christmas Messages
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to mainly because we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
Rowlett Texas appliance repair
[…]Every once inside a while we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the newest sites that we choose […]
Arlington appliance repair
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
lux
[…]we like to honor numerous other world-wide-web web sites around the net, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
appliance repair service Rowlett Texas
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to due to the fact we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
Vape Juce
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not related web pages to ours, however, they’re surely worth going over[…]
master plumber los angeles
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to due to the fact we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
leather crown
[…]one of our guests not too long ago proposed the following website[…]
…
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
iphone hülle gestalten iphone klapphülle hülle iphone schutzhülle für iphone iphone hülle bedrucken chanel iphone 6s hüllen
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are actually worth a go through, so have a look[…]
choosing the right financial planner
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to due to the fact we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
what causes skin warts
[…]Every the moment in a although we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest internet sites that we select […]
Clicking Here
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
taylor felice nyc
[…]please go to the web sites we adhere to, such as this one, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
Diamond Wholesalers Highland
[…]Here are several of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
book flights cheap
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
lr41 battery equivalent
[…]Here are a few of the web sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
plumber rosebay
[…]below you?ll find the link to some web-sites that we believe it is best to visit[…]
exterior dryer vent covers
[…]one of our visitors recently recommended the following website[…]