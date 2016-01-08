Thiel Audio SmartSub 1.12 Launched at CES 2016

Thiel Audio will introduce a new SmartSub at CES 2016. The new subwoofer product uses a proprietary long excursion 12-inch driver and DSP-controlled 1250 watt amplifier. In addition, a sophisticated control app and advanced DSP room correction aid performance and flexibility. The SmartSub 1.12 powered subwoofer features six user-accessible Sound Mode Presets.
The new SmartSub 1.12 is the second product to be release in Thiel Audio’s new 3rd Avenue Collection and joins the TT1 three-way floor standing speaker that was introduced a year ago.
Assembled in its new Nashville facility, the latest generation SmartSub from Thiel will feature sophisticated app-based control and advanced room correction, paired with a Thiel long excursion 12-inch driver and DSP-controlled 1250 watt amplifier. The SmartSub connects to any Wi-Fi network for phone/tablet app-based control, combining the flexibility of either wired or wireless connectivity to the audio system, and employs a sophisticated acoustic correction algorithm to precisely adjust onboard parametric equalization to help overcome complex acoustic challenges defined by the dimensions of the room.
The Thiel SmartSub 1.12 employs a proprietary long-excursion 12-inch woofer featuring a rigid cast frame and an aluminum cone delivering an enormous peak-to-peak stroke. Thiel employed an energy efficient DSP-controlled switching amplifier, capable of delivering 1250 watts of continuous power. This amplifier has been engineered for performance and reliability, utilizing an onboard digital signal processor (DSP) to monitor the signal and keep the amplifier and 12-inch driver running optimally during playback while preventing either from being overdriven.
Thiel’s SmartSub technology delivers advanced PC control software, enabling access to control of advanced settings such as low and high-pass filter adjustments, phase adjustments, 5-Band Parametric EQ and SmartSub XT Auto EQ parameters in the SmartSub app. According to the company, this represents an unprecedented level of control flexibility that further differentiates the SmartSub technology from competitive products. The most commonly used features of the subwoofer are available to all users via a basic yet elegant infrared (IR) remote control (included). The IR remote provides control of system power, volume, muting, input source, and sound mode.
Thiel Audio will be showcasing the new SmartSub 1.12 at CES 2016. Look for more information on this product to be released at: http://www.thielaudio.com
