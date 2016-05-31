Wilson Audio – Peek of their Yvette Loudspeaker

330

Wilson Yvette

Wilson Audio has been giving us a peek of their upcoming new Yvette Loudspeaker on their Facebook site. It is clear that the new Yvette is the replacement for the current Wilson Audio Sophia. Why the name change? When such a question was asked on the Wilson Audio Facebook page, the response from Daryl Wilson was as follows: “With all the changes to the overall sonic presentation, architecture and design it no longer was of Sophia DNA”

Wilson Yvette 2
Wilson Yvette 3
No further details on the changes have yet been shared, so for now we’ll just have to keep waiting with our ears and eyes open for more.

See the Wilson Audio Facebook Group site: https://www.facebook.com/groups/186178579615 or their website, for more details: http://wilsonaudio.com

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

330 COMMENTS

  45. vpn

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  140. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

Leave a Reply