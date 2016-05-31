Wilson Audio – Peek of their Yvette Loudspeaker

Wilson Audio has been giving us a peek of their upcoming new Yvette Loudspeaker on their Facebook site. It is clear that the new Yvette is the replacement for the current Wilson Audio Sophia. Why the name change? When such a question was asked on the Wilson Audio Facebook page, the response from Daryl Wilson was as follows: “With all the changes to the overall sonic presentation, architecture and design it no longer was of Sophia DNA”





No further details on the changes have yet been shared, so for now we’ll just have to keep waiting with our ears and eyes open for more.

See the Wilson Audio Facebook Group site: https://www.facebook.com/groups/186178579615 or their website, for more details: http://wilsonaudio.com