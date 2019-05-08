Aqua Introduces LinQ Network Player at the Munich High End Show May 8th, 2019 | Home |

Aqua is an Italian company that manufacturers high-end digital audio components, which include several highly rated DAC models and a CD transport. This May 9 to 12, Aqua will be showcasing a brand new LinQ Network Player at the Munich High End Show, in Germany.

The LinQ is a network player compatible with Roon, UPnP and DLNA, and will be upgradeable to other future protocols thanks to its modular architecture. Its suite of digital outputs includes an AQlink I2S, S/Pdif, as well as dual AES outputs (capable of PCM and DSD).

Highlights of the upcoming LinQ Network Player include:

• Proprietary fully-floating hybrid 2-stage Network + FPGA module with proprietary code

• Uncompromising digital interface AQlink PRO (I2S protocol)

• 4 future-proof network protocols (modules). Available now: M1 roon /raat and M2 UPnP /dlna

• High-performance AQ Discrete Regulator (MOSFET, J-FET, BJT)

• 2 separate low noise C-Core power transformers for network circuitry and digital decoding

• MODULAR DESIGN with upgradeable multi board platform

• High-quality parts

• Aluminum anti-resonant cabinet with Nextel

• OLED display with user off-selectable illumination

• RC5 IR remote controller

• Designed and handmade in Italy

For more info, please visit www.aquahifi.com









