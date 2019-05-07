Wilson Benesch Introduces the GMT ONE Turntable Featuring the Most Accurate Drive System Ever Developed for a Turntable May 7th, 2019 | Home |

The GMT ONE Turntable derives its name from Greenwich Mean Time which has for 135-years been the reference by which people around the world have measured time. The GMT reference is thus inspired by the novel drive system behind the GMT ONE System which lays claim to being the most accurate drive system ever developed for a turntable.

REVOLTIONARY MAGNETIC GEAR DRIVE SYSTEM

This drive system does not rely upon a belt, it does not rely upon an idler drive, nor a direct drive system. The GMT ONE System deploys a recently patented magnetic gear technology which shifts the paradigm by redefining a completely new mode of drive, the Omega Drive. For generations, the historical methods of providing “accurate drive” have stood unchallenged. The Omega Drive attains unprecedented levels of accuracy and virtually zero noise thanks to the axially orientated binary bearing design at its heart.

PNEUMATIC AUTO LEVELING SYSTEM

Any high precision system, especially those where measurement and transcription are concerned, rely upon structural stability. Wilson Benesch introduces the Alpha Isolation System to compliment the Omega Drive. Developed in partnership with an industry leading optical measurement system isolation company, the Alpha Isolation System achieves levels of isolation that function at the microscopic level where resonance is a major concern just as it is in vinyl transcription. Pneumatic rams that are electronically monitored provide precise leveling. Even if the system is disturbed during use, it will re-adjust within milliseconds to zero. The resonant frequency of the system is 1.7 Hertz.

REMOTE VTA ADJUSTMENT

Imagine physically manually adjusting the VTA on a tonearm from the position of the turntable, whilst trying to hear the nuanced differences. Now envisage the future, being able to make the same adjustments remotely from your listening position to within 2.5 microns – a degree accuracy within VTA adjustment that has prior to now been unthinkable. The Piezo VTA remote control adjustment system, like all sub-systems in the design, is a result of collaborative contributions made by so many.

NEW TONEARMS

Three new tonearms will be available to use with the GMT ONE System at its launch. The new tonearm designs take the concept of vinyl transcription into the 21st-century. The reference tonearm Graviton features a high modulus, geometrically optimized single piece carbon fibre tube. The arm tube is further enhanced by a sandwich construction that achieves an industry standard in terms of specific stiffness. Joining Graviton is a low mass design, Moment and a low-medium mass design, CTi-30. All three tonearm assemblies are based on uni-directional enhanced carbon fibre that is further enhanced by both carbon nanotubes and graphene. Each design is complete with head shell and counterweight components that have been additively manufactured using State-of-the-Art manufacturing technologies. Both 3D printed carbon-fibre – polymer components and powered sintered grown titanium components have been realised, achieving optimized geometric forms from aerospace materials technology and in the process a new benchmark in terms of performance within the industry. A dedicated cartridge will also be introduced.

FIRST PUBLIC DISPLAY

Munich HIGH END 2019: Atrium 4.2 – E223 – The first public display of a the prototype GMTONE System.

For more info, please visit www.wilson-benesch.com

Canadian Importer

Red Leaf Audio

+1 905 746-9333

www.redleafaudio.com

US Importer

Aaudio Imports

+1 303-264-8831

www.aaudioimports.com

For other countries, please visit http://wilson-benesch.com/distribution/









