Audio Research Reference 160S Stereo Power Amplifier

Audio Research has just revealed a brand new Reference 160S stereo power amplifier. The new product distills the astonishing resolution, dynamic impact, musical purity and finesse of the 160M into one beautiful and attainable chassis designed for the music lover in all of us.

Following the example of the internationally-acclaimed 160M monaural power amplifier introduced in 2018, the Reference 160S (REF160S) is a vacuum-tube design with dual transparent power meters that float in front of the eight KT150 output power tubes.

The 160S continues the feature set introduced in the 160M, including a proprietary auto-bias circuit, switchable Triode or Ultra linear modes of operation, balanced and single-ended inputs, and an output tube monitoring mode. Additionally, the 160S offers a four-layer circuit board, allowing music to emanate from a jet-black background.

Product Details:

Weight: 100 Lbs.

Depth: 21.5”

Retail Price: $20,000

Power Rating: 140 WPC

2 Rear Handles (for increased mobility)

Product will begin shipping in Q3 of 2019

For more info, please visit www.audioresearch.com









