Sonus faber Launches Minima Amator II Loudspeaker at Munich High End Show May 9th, 2019 | Home |

Some products are not meant to be tied to a singular historical moment. Electa Amator III and Minima Amator II were born with this concept in mind and together give life to the Heritage collection from Sonus faber. Paying homage to its past through classic design, while strongly breaking through the barrier of time with an electro-acoustic point of view, the Heritage collection transmits the tradition of the brand and enhances its artistic relevance. Because there is no future, without a past.

The natural evolution of today’s Sonus faber, is enclosed in this new creation. Minima Amator II is the restatement of a fundamental product first introduced in 1992 when the company was establishing key principles that would go on to guide future productions: accurate design and high-quality natural materials, combined together to obtain a sound reproduction as natural as possible.

THE DESIGN

The compact, solid walnut wood of the cabinet adds to the speaker’s sound quality, resulting in a harmonious, smooth and consistent listening experience. The cabinet is embellished by a thin brass insert at the base, reminiscent of the elegant Electa Amator III design.

The front baffle shows the iconic shape of the Voice of Sonus faber and is covered in leather. The rear panel, also covered in leather, houses the exit of the reflex duct and is embellished by the brass binding posts.

The Minima Amator II was intended to be a bookshelf speaker but is designed to be paired with the Carrara Stand (natural completion of Electa Amator III) or with the Unicum stand.

ELECTRO-ACOUSTIC SOLUTIONS – TINY BUT MIGHTY

Minima Amator II is a 2-way bookshelf loudspeaker system; a simple project that features the patents and technological solutions that characterize the latest Sonus faber creations:

A 28 mm silk dome Tweeter, implemented with the DAD – Damped Apex Dome technology, for a clear high frequency reproduction. The tweeters of both the models of the Heritage collection feature the tripod design solution that recalls and transmits the style of the first models

The “Paracross topology” crossover design, with Clarity Cap ESA capacitors, is specifically customized for Sonus faber

A 6-inch midwoofer, developed in the Vicenza-based laboratory, features the well-known cellulose pulp and natural fibers cone on a die-cast aluminum basket, able to reveal even the smallest details during music reproduction

PRICE and AVAILABILITY



The suggested retail price for the pair of loudspeakers is 4.000€ (VAT included). Minima Amator II will be available in European markets in June and in North American and Asian markets in July of 2019.

For more info, please visit www.sonusfaber.com









Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin