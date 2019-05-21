McIntosh Announces C49 Preamplifier May 21st, 2019 | Home |

McIntosh has just announced the C49 Preamplifier, a future-proof component that is upgradeable. The C49 features the company’s DA1 Digital Audio Module, which can be replaced by newer McIntosh digital audio modules that accommodate new digital technologies. This will allow the C49 to be kept up to date with digital music formats and viable well into the future.

The C49 comes with a multitude of inputs. For analog, it has 2 balanced, 3 unbalanced, 1 Moving Coil and 1 Moving Magnet. On the digital side, it has 6 inputs housed in the DA1 module: 2 coaxial, 2 optical, 1 USB and 1 proprietary MCT (for use with the MCT series of SACD/CD Transports). The DA1 is powered by an 8-channel, 32-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) that is used in Quad Balanced mode; it supports up to DSD256 and DXD 384kHz for playback of high resolution audio. In total, the C49 has 13 inputs, and each can be given user-friendly names to simplify system setup and control.

For outputs, the C49 has 2 balanced variable outputs, 2 unbalanced variable outputs, and 1 unbalanced fixed output. The outputs are designed for easy use when bi-amping speakers so that neither the highs or lows are inadvertently turned off. Audio sources can be fine tuned via the bass and treble tone controls. The C49 can be seamlessly integrated into a home theater system via Home Theater Pass Through. Power Control ports allow for the easy turn on/turn off of other connected McIntosh components, while the Data Ports can send remote control commands to connected source components. McIntosh’s High Drive headphone amplifier with Headphone Crossfeed Director (HXD) is also included.

The C49 comes complete with classic McIntosh design staples such as a black glass front panel, knobs, an illuminated logo and aluminum end caps. Pair it with a variety of amplifiers, turntables, CD players, tuners, speakers, and room correction devices to make a complete home audio system.

Pricing and Availability



The McIntosh C49 will be available this May for $5,000 USD. For more info, please visit www.mcintoshlabs.com









