Chord Company Introduces ClearwayX Speaker Cable

One of Chord Company’s most decorated speaker cables, Clearway, (What Hi-Fi? Best Speaker cable 2015, 2016 and 2017), has been made even better, thanks to an upgrade to the A/V cable specialist’s recently launched XLPE insulation technology. The new ClearwayX (available from today) is a direct replacement for Clearway and introduces a number of sound quality benefits over the original design.

Chord Company has been hand-building high-performance A/V cables in Great Britain since 1985 and the new ClearwayX builds upon the original time-proven Clearway construction, making improvements to the critical dielectric (insulation) by upgrading to XLPE. Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) introduces benefits in phase stability over previously used materials, bringing noticeable sound quality improvements during the company’s testing.

ClearwayX’s XLPE-insulated conductors are built from multi-strand oxygen-free copper and are arranged in a twisted-pair configuration to reduce interference. The two conductors are further protected with a layer of soft PVC in order to correctly space the shielding in relation to the conductors and to minimise any mechanically induced noise.



To increase performance further, high-performance shielding is specified: ClearwayX features two contra-wound high-density foil shields that, combined with the twisted-pair configuration, provide a level of shielding that is effective to high frequencies.

Doug Maxwell, Chord Company’s Sales Director said, ‘We’re delighted to make our multi-award-winning Clearway speaker cable even better for 2020 with our XLPE technology. The new ClearwayX has qualities that would normally be associated with considerably more expensive cables, and priced at just £15 p/m, it is both an affordable and highly effective upgrade for music lovers wanting to get the best from the equipment they already own.’

ClearwayX is the latest in a line of high-performance Chord Company speaker cables to benefit from the introduction of XLPE technology. The move to XLPE follows the company’s successful implementation of Taylon® (its proprietary phase-stable insulation material) in the flagship Sarum T and ChordMusic speaker cables. XLPE has since rolled out to several products across a wide range of price points.

