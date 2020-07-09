





Marantz Introduces New 8K-Ready A/V Receivers July 9th, 2020 | Home |

Marantz today dropped details on its 2020 SR-Series A/V Receiver lineup. There are four SR-Series AVRs in all, ranging from the 7-2-channel SR5015 ($1,099) up to the flagship SR8015 ($3,199), a 13.2 model with 11 built-in 140-watt amplifier channels. The new AVRs will be made available on a stepped basis, with the first model arriving in mid-July.

Marantz’s 2020 SR-Series press release puts the emphasis on music reproduction, while also noting the many advanced home theater and gaming features offered on the new models such as a dedicated input for 8K and 4k/120Hz video pass-through, the latest in immersive audio formats, and both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

“The new 2020 SR-Series AV receivers represent the next major step forward in home theater, not just for Marantz, but the entire home entertainment industry,” said Jake Mendel, global brand manager for Marantz. “Marantz fans will be some of the first to experience new levels of incredibly sharp image quality, remarkably fast gaming and immersive surround sound. But more importantly, superior Marantz HDAM-SA3 amplification based on decades of extensive tuning transports the listener ever closer to their music.”

On the audio side, the low impedance driver capability of the new SR-Series models results in “operational stability with a wide range of speakers providing the clarity and balance users have come to expect from Marantz,” according to the company. HEOS Built-in allows for use in multiroom audio setups, with Spotify, Amazon Music HD, TIDAL, TuneIn Internet Radio, and other apps on tap for music streaming. High-res audio decoding extends to lossless 24-bit/192-kHz ALAC, FLAC, and WAV, and there’s native support for DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz files. SR-Series models are also Roon Tested certified for use with Roon music library and management software.

Out-of-box immersive audio format support for most models includes Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:XTM, and IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. The flagship SR8015 adds support for DTS:X Pro for 13-channel (7.2.6 or 9.2.4) installations that use an external two-channel amp. Meanwhile, a “Pre-Amplifier” mode on the SR6015, SR7015 and SR8015 “provides a clear signal path and more tolerance in clipping levels by disconnecting internal amplifiers when the receiver is used as an AV processor and all speakers are powered by external amplifiers,” according to Marantz.

Along with the video features noted above, the 2020 SR-Series extends HDR format support to include HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR along with Dolby Vision and HLG, and there’s a new Quick Media Switching (QMS) feature that will eliminate screen blackouts by instantly switching the source frame rate. All new models can also upscale HD and 4K video to 8K resolution when connected to an 8K TV.

Audysey MultEQ XT32 room correction is available on the SR6015, SR7015 and SR8015 models (MultEQ XT on the SR5015). There’s also a new Dual Audyssey Preset function that permits switching between two stored Audyssey configurations, allowing users to create separate Audyssey settings for stereo and surround listening and to make quick comparisons between a standard Audyssey calibration and one customized via the Audyssey MultEQ editor app (available as a separate purchase).

SR5015 ($1,099, available September 15):

Amplifier Channels: 7

Processing Channels: 7.2

Output Power (8 ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.08%, 2 ch driven): 100Wpc

SR6015 ($1,599, available September 15)

Amplifier Channels: 9

Processing Channels: 11.2

Output Power (8 ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.08%, 2 ch driven): 125Wpc

SR7015 ($2,299, available July 15):

Amplifier Channels: 9

Processing Channels: 11.2

Output Power (8 ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.05%, 2 ch driven): 125Wpc

SR8015 ($3,199, available August 15):

Amplifier Channels: 11

Processing Channels: 13.2

Output Power (8 ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.05%, 2 ch driven): 140Wpc





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin