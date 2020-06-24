





Monitor Audio Introduces Bronze Series (6th Generation) June 24th, 2020 | Home |

The Bronze Series features a new Uniform Dispersion (UD) Waveguide which combines with Monitor Audio’s signature C-CAM Gold Dome Tweeter to give even sound dispersion, improved time alignment and wider directivity for a more lifelike listening experience.

The new C-CAM Drivers have been specially engineered using conical diaphragm geometry for increased control and feature Damped Concentric Mode (DCM) technology which works in partnership with the UD Waveguide to lower the crossover frequency and produce a more accurate time response.

Add even more atmosphere to your Bronze Series home cinema system with the new Bronze AMS Dolby Atmos enabled speakers, that sit neatly atop the new Bronze 50 or Bronze 200 models.

The new Bronze Series has undergone a complete redesign, featuring four contemporary finishes (White, Walnut, Urban Grey and Black) with a sleek contrasting baffle and matching magnetic grille.

Jump to www.monitoraudio.com to see full details about this new series.





