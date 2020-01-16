JVC XP-EXT1 Headphones: Complete Wireless Home Theater System January 16th, 2020 | Home |

JVCKENWOOD Corporation has just revealed a personal wireless home theater system that delivers a full, multi-channel sound field when using headphones.

The JVC XP-EXT1 uses JVC’s proprietary EXOFIELD out-of-head localization sound field processing technology to allow headphone users to experience the full effect of multi-channel sound sources, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. What’s more, the sound field is optimized for each listener and listening environment to ensure the most realistic and immersive experience possible.

The XP-EXT1 is comprised of two components – headphones and a digital processor – and a companion mobile app. Using microphones built into the headphones, and the dedicated smartphone app, users measure the acoustic characteristics of the listening room, speakers, and the listener’s ears and face. These measurements are compared to a database of acoustic measurements, and a matching algorithm is selected to provide a listening experience tailored to each individual’s listening environment. As a result, home theater enthusiasts can enjoy multichannel audio up to 7.1.4 channels using headphones, but with the sensation that the sound is coming from virtual speakers. All without disturbing others nearby. The system also supports up-mixing of two-channel and 5.1-channel material to 7.1.4 channels.

The headphones connect to the processor through 2.4/5GHz dual band wireless transmission, with automatic selection of the band less likely to experience interference. In addition, the processor has an HDMI input/output terminal that supports output to 4K-compatible displays and projectors, and three HDMI inputs to allow connection of up to three devices. Settings for up to four users can be stored, and settings can be fine-tuned remotely using the app, including selection of one of four sound modes – Cinema, Music, Game and Custom.

The headphones feature a 40mm high magnetic force neodymium driver unit and large soft ear pads for comfortable listening over many hours.

The JVC XP-EXT1 headphones will be demonstrated at the Montreal Audiofest this March, and released the following month.



