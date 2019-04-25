Monitor Audio MASS Surround Sound System – 2nd Generation April 25th, 2019 | Home |

The second generation of the Monitor Audio MASS surround sound system has been designed to deliver an improved audio performance from gracefully refined smaller cabinets that will complement any home. Loaded with Monitor Audio’s renowned speaker technology, and with a choice of stylish cloth covers, MASS is an affordable and elegant package created to deliver a truly immersive sound.

MASS is a high performance, compact 5.1 home cinema system comprised of five satellite speakers and a subwoofer designed to be sympathetic to the styling of modern rooms. The new drivers and crossover ensure the system produces class-leading sound.

Quick and easy to set up, MASS will bring a true home cinema experience into any room to allow the full appreciation of a movie’s soundtrack. Action sequences will set the spine tingling and voices will be perfectly reproduced with pure clarity.

Gamers and Home Cinema enthusiasts alike will love how MASS will make them feel like they are right in the middle of the action, taking their surround sound and gaming experience to a whole new level. Every nuance of sound is reproduced in perfect detail by the satellite speakers and the subwoofer provides deep bass grunt.

The bespoke stands are carefully designed for the optimum listening position, and their graceful lines complement the speakers’ stylish cloth covering. Available in Midnight (black-blue) and Mist (white-grey), the specifically made cloth covers have been developed to be acoustically transparent and to give the feel of a luxury piece of soft furnishing. The satellite speakers feature a cloth-wrapped rear cover to hide cables and connections to ensure they give a clean silhouette in any home environment.

The new MASS series will be available this May at the following prices:



MASS Surround Sound System (5.1 System): $1,399 ea (MSRP)

MASS Satellite Stand: $229 ea (MSRP)

MASS Features Include:



MASS Satellite Speakers

• Two-way, sealed cabinet with optimized tuning providing perfect integration with the dedicated subwoofer.

• Custom weave cloth.

• Compact design approaches an acoustic point source providing excellent off-axis response.

• 3 1/2″ Mid-Bass driver featuring:

o MMP II (Metal Matrix Polymer) cone technology.

o Advanced FEA simulation used to optimize the cone & motor unit geometries.

• 3/4″ tweeter with thermal protection.

• Rigid glass fibre reinforced ABS and MDF cabinet with extensive ribbing and integrated mid-bass driver chassis.

• Integrated wall bracket and stand mount point.

• Compatible with MASM wall bracket.

• Rear cover to hide speaker binding posts.

MASS Subwoofer

• Compact Sealed Enclosure with 15mm MDF construction and internal bracing.

• 18 mm Rigid MDF baffle.

• Custom weave cloth.

• 8″ Long-Throw driver featuring MMP II cone.

• 120 W Class-D amplifier for powerful output.

• DSP providing accurate filter characteristics.

• Advanced limiters designed to ensure the Mass subwoofer never loses control.

• 3 pre-set Modes (Music, Movie, Impact) for optimized performance.

MASS Stands

The new MASS stands have been designed to enhance the contemporary aesthetic of the range and to enable the satellite speakers to perform at an optimal height. They feature a precision cut base and pole and an integrated bracket to allow simple speaker attachment and a channel to discreetly hide the speaker cable.

For more info, please visit www.monitoraudio.com, or if you’re in Canada www.kevro.com











Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin