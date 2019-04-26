Totem Acoustic Set to Launch Impressive New Products at the Munich 2019 High End Show April 26th, 2019 | Audio Video Show Coverage, Features, Home |

Totem KIN Play Powered Speakers

Canada’s highly celebrated Totem Acoustic, with brilliant designer Vince Bruzzese at the helm, has been developing new loudspeakers that push the boundaries of musical performance, for over 30 years. This May 9-12, the company will reveal several exciting new products, alongside some of its hottest existing designs, at the Munich High End show in Germany, the world’s most prominent high-end audio event.

Totem Element Fire V2 Loudspeaker

At the epicenter of the display will be the premiere of two brand new Element Series loudspeakers, called the Element Metal V2 (floor-stander) and the Element Fire V2 (bookshelf). Both models offer a dramatic improvement musically and technically, compared to the existing Metal and Fire models, thanks to an evolved version of Totem’s incredibly successful 7-inch Torrent driver. The development and integration of this new Torrent driver allows the new V2 models to deliver a significantly improved mid-range control and bass extension that reaches 5 Hz lower than the original versions. The Metal V2 and Fire V2loudspeakers also employ a new crossover in the tweeter section, as well as are fined internal bass tuning design. This is one sonic demonstration you won’t want to miss in Munich!

Totem Element Metal V2 Loudspeaker

A few of us at NOVO magazine had a chance to listen to the new Totem Element Metal V2 loudspeaker recently and absolutely fell in love with its sound. We hope to bring you a review of this speaker soon.

Equally as exciting, Totem will also be demonstrating its latest addition to the upbeat KIN Series, a range of products aimed to satisfy the musical desires of younger listeners and budding audiophiles. The new joiner to the series is called the KIN Play powered Bluetooth speaker. The KIN Play is essentially an all-in-one music system designed for the “streaming generation”. Just connect your phone via Bluetooth, play music from your favorite steaming app and rock out to your tunes!

In addition to these new products, you can be sure that Totem will also highlight some of its other key loudspeakers in Munich. Exactly which ones remains to be seen – this is after all a shower teaser!

Wondering what else the crystal ball holds for Totem this year? Here’s what we know for sure: the Totem KIN family of products is poised to grow significantly in 2019. We already saw several new KIN series product prototypes at the Montreal Audio Fest this past March. These included the KIN Play Mini powered speaker (a smaller, more affordable version of the KIN Play), the KIN Monitor speaker, and another yet-to-be-named brand new speaker. But that’s not all – Totem will also introduce a product called the KIN Amp later this year, the company’s first compact integrated amplifier. Check out our coverage of the Montreal Audio Fest, if you’d like to see pics and learn more details about these products.

To see & hear all of the new products, be sure to visit the Totem display at the Munich 2019 High End Show. The show runs from May 9-12 in Munich, Germany.

For more info about Totem, check out www.totemacoustic.com









