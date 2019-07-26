New York Audio Show 2019, Park Lane Hotel, Nov. 8-10, Get Your Tix Today July 26th, 2019 | Home |

Now in its 8th year and its 4th year at this unique Venue, the New York Audio Show retains its position as the only High End Audio show serving NYC.

“From day one it has always been our focus on delivering a show that only has one objective, doing business”, says Roy Bird. “And one of the ways we’ve done that is to allow the show to flow with market support and thus we always have an event with an optimum size which allows every exhibitor the chance to do business.”

“Although we’ve always tried to keep the show within the city the challenges of finding suitable venues has always been a challenge but the Park Lane hotel from day one have always welcomed us and that has contributed to the show’s appeal.”

The show will continue to support the High End Audio industry and has tried to avoid gimmicks: visitors pay good money to visit this show and what they expect is just that . . . see and hear the latest equipment in this uniquely aspirational market.

The New York Audio has always enjoyed a very healthy and loyal consumer traffic each year, and this year anyone registering on-line for a ticket will be offered a weekend ticket for the price of a one day ticket; however there will be a strict cut-off date for this offer which ends on 31st August when pricing returns to a normal but with no increases over 2018.

Additionally, Roy Bird says “Finally we can thank the press for their invaluable support and attendance over the years, which has always attracted well over 150 members each year, and yet another reason why the exhibitors rate this show so highly.”

For more info and to get your tickets, jump over to:

https://www.chestergroup.org/newyorkaudioshow/2019





