Alienology Audio T3TRA 3D Printed Speakers

3D printing is continuing to revolutionize the world that we live in and now you can even pick up a pair of 3D printed speakers. California-based Alienology Audio has designed an attractive little 3D printed speaker for bookshelf, satellite and desktop use. The speaker is said to offer clear and natural sound reproduction by combining a beautiful design and quality materials with physics and audio engineering expertise. The T3TRA features a unibody frame, without any seams or joints, eliminating conflicting vibrations and resonances. Its funky appearance offers true sonic benefits since standing waves are diminished by eliminating parallel sides and edge diffraction is reduced by having rounded corners and fewer sides. The speaker comes in two choices: the T3TRA ACTIVE model which has a built-in 20W amplifier and Bluetooth connectivity; as well as the passive (non-amplified) T3TRA CLASSIC model. For more info, check out the company’s Kickstarter page.