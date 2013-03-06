BenQ M6 Series Projectors

BenQ has just introduced its new M6 Series of affodable projectors for home and business. The new product line-up consists of their MS616ST, MX618ST, MX662, and MW663 models, which provide contrast ratios of 13000:1, up to 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and incorporate BenQ SmartEco technology to reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. The projectors include wireless connectivity options and mobile device integration when paired with BenQ’s Qpresenter app for the iPhone and iPad. All projectors feature hassle-free maintenance and security, while the MS616ST & MX618ST also provide short-throw capabilities for tight settings.

Designed for home and business the MS616ST and MX618ST short-throw projectors combine installation flexibility with multimedia performance to bring quality video to rooms of all sizes. With SVGA (MS616ST) and XGA (MX618ST) native resolutions, 10W speaker sound, and wireless connectivity for “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) scenarios, the projectors are the simplest way to create immersive content with full-out A/V control. For more brightness in classroom and boardroom settings, the MX662 provides 3,500 ANSI lumens of light while the MW663 shines at 3,000 ANSI lumens with widescreen WXGA native resolution for larger-frame projections.

For added flexibility, the BenQ M6 Series features wireless display options for cable-free connection to content sources. When paired with BenQ’s Qpresenter app for the iPhone and iPad, users can transfer files from their handheld iOS devices directly to the projection screen to create a complete BYOD experience. For PC-less presentations, users can insert USB drives for instant plug–and-play which speeds up classroom and boardroom presentations and provides more seamless content connectivity to home theater setups. To protect investments, all M6 Series projectors come equipped with clips for Kensington locks and provide top lamp doors for hassle-free lamp replacement.

With BenQ’s SmartEco technology, users gain the same brightness, features, and performance at a lower total cost. With the “Smart Eco” mode, lamp power is adjusted by up to 70 percent in order to use just the necessary brightness, which results in a 6,500 hours of lamp life without any compromise to picture quality. The “Eco Blank” mode provides additional economy by allowing the screen to be blanked out whenever projection isn’t needed. A “No Source Detected” mode automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes. An audio pass through function also preserves lamp life by enabling only sound when projectors are on standby.

Available now, the BenQ MS616ST, MX618ST, MX662, and MW663 retail at $699 U.S., $899 U.S., $799 U.S., and $799 U.S. respectively. More information on BenQ’s M6 Series projectors and the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.us.