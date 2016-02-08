CANADA HiFi Feb/Mar 2016 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Please choose your preferred format below:

Digital Format (for computers and tablets)

PDF Edition (ideal for printing)

Apple Edition – open the CANADA HiFi app on your tablet / smartphone (App can be downloaded HERE)

Android Edition – open the PressReader App on your tablet / smartphone (App can be downloaded HERE)

Features inside this issue include:

2016 International CES Highlights

The Origins and History of Punk Music – Part 1: From the Late 1960s Through to 1985

Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) Shopping Guide: Improve Your Listening Experience by Implementing a DAC In Your Music System

Reviewed inside: