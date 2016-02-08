CANADA HiFi Feb/Mar 2016 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Features inside this issue include:

  • 2016 International CES Highlights
  • The Origins and History of Punk Music – Part 1: From the Late 1960s Through to 1985
  • Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) Shopping Guide: Improve Your Listening Experience by Implementing a DAC In Your Music System

Reviewed inside:

  • Naim Audio Mu-so Wireless Music System
  • Paradigm Premium Wireless Series
  • Totem KIN Mini Speakers
  • Yamaha RXA-1050 AV Receiver

