Cary Audio SI-300.2d Integrated Amplifier with DAC



The Cary Audio SI-300.2d integrated amplifier combines their analog preamplifier and power amplifier sound with their digital section into a single box evolutionary solution. The SI-300.2d combines a 300 watts per channel stereo Class A/B power amplifier to a Class A analog preamplifier gain stage, with both RCA and XLR inputs.

The amplifier within the new Cary Audio SI-300.2d is biased to run Class A for an extended portion of its power output, ensuring the rich, warm, yet detailed sound Cary Audio has become well associated with. The digital section has been taken from Cary Audio’s own reference products, which only utilize the best digital circuit topologies, digital to analog conversion process, and technologies, including: TruBit Upsampling and OSO reclocking. Digital inputs include; XMOS USB capable of True native DSD up to 256 and PCM/DXD up to 32 Bit / 384kHz, as well as Coaxial (2), Optical, AES/EBU, and aptX Bluetooth inputs. What’s more, all SPDIF and Bluetooth digital sources offer 10 TruBit selectable upsampling or PCM to DSD conversion options. On the analog side, the SI-300.2d includes 4 analog inputs (2-balanced XLR, 2-RCA), with one each of the XLR and RCA inputs offering true Cinema Bypass features.

The powerful solid state Class AB 300 watt x 2 stereo power amplifier ensures even the most difficult of loads are tamed while delivering Cary Audio’s famous tube like sound from its solid state output devices. With the SI-300.2d the externals are also something to behold. The center mounted machined aluminum volume control is flanked by a pair of gorgeous analog “Cary Blue” VU meters to the right while the left side text display shows all source information. All this trimmed off by a handsome aluminum frame highlighting its beautiful design elements.

Additional features include: a pre/subwoofer output, coaxial and optical digital outputs, IR hand held remote, trigger out, IR sensor input, and Ethernet and Wi-Fi for controlling the SI-300.2d. Cary Audio offers free iOS and Android apps to optimize the user interface.

The all-new Cary Audio SI-300.2d is now shipping at a MSRP of: $5,995 U.S. Look for more information on Cary Audio’s website: http://carydirect.com/shop-now/integrated-amplifiers/si-300-2d.html