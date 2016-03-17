Inside Look at the Making of the New Monitor Audio Platinum Series II Speakers

Monitor Audio’s Platinum Series II features the most musically accurate and beautiful loudspeakers the company has ever made. With the new eight-model line-up, which includes the premier of the luxury flagship PL500 II tower, no detail has been overlooked. Monitor Audio’s engineers have optimized the operation of electrical, mechanical, magnetic and acoustic systems, and for the first time ever in a Monitor Audio range of speakers, Platinum II deploys a new MPD (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) high frequency Air Motion Ribbon Transducer, supported by next-generation RDTII bass and midrange drivers, improved crossover design and bespoke speaker terminal designs. The Platinum II range offers genuine audiophile performance combined with a stunning design and materials specification.

Be sure to check out Monitor Audio’s Platinum Series II speaker demonstrations at the upcoming Montreal Audio Show – this weekend.