Inside Look at the Making of the New Monitor Audio Platinum Series II Speakers

265

Monitor Audio’s Platinum Series II features the most musically accurate and beautiful loudspeakers the company has ever made. With the new eight-model line-up, which includes the premier of the luxury flagship PL500 II tower, no detail has been overlooked. Monitor Audio’s engineers have optimized the operation of electrical, mechanical, magnetic and acoustic systems, and for the first time ever in a Monitor Audio range of speakers, Platinum II deploys a new MPD (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) high frequency Air Motion Ribbon Transducer, supported by next-generation RDTII bass and midrange drivers, improved crossover design and bespoke speaker terminal designs. The Platinum II range offers genuine audiophile performance combined with a stunning design and materials specification.

Be sure to check out Monitor Audio’s Platinum Series II speaker demonstrations at the upcoming Montreal Audio Show – this weekend.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

265 COMMENTS

  137. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

  163. the santorini

    The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming 99-year leasehold property in Singapore condominium at district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure, latest price, showflat, rec…

  243. samsung galaxy hülle mit fenster samsung galaxy hülle samsung galaxy handyhülle selbst gestalten lederhülle hülle galaxy chanel Galaxy S6 hülle

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

Leave a Reply