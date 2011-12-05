Magico S5 Loudspeaker

Magico has just announced the release of a new loudspeaker in their line-up – the S5, which is the successor to their V3 loudspeaker. The S5 is a three-way, four-driver floorstanding loudspeaker that leverages learnings and technological advancements from Magico’s Q-Series.
The S5 features a uniquely curved enclosure, which is the world’s first utilization of ½” thick, 16” diameter extruded aluminum walls in a loudspeaker. The cabinet design minimizes diffraction effects, internal resonance, and damping requirements. The paintable exterior offers a shallow profile that will complement a wide variety of end-user living environments. Available in our signature black anodized finish, the S5 is also offered in an array of high gloss and satin M-COAT paint blends. A removable black grille is included – a first for a Magico speaker.
Incorporating entirely new dual-10” Magico hybrid Nano-Tec bass drivers, the S5 is capable of an astonishing output of 118dB (@ 50Hz-1 meter. Combining an outer cone ring of aluminum and a Magico Nano-Tec dust cap, the new drivers combine power handling in the low bass with distortion-free response at the top of their pass band. The S5 midrange’s dual neodymium, underhung motor system with pure titanium voice coil former is powerfully efficient and extremely low in distortion. The tweeter is a beryllium diaphragm model. A new neodymium motor system has been customized to match the S5’s huge dynamic capabilities and power handling, while retaining its inherent wide dispersion and low distortion. As with all Magico drivers, the latest custom computer simulations are used to optimize electromagnetic and thermal behavior.
Magico will be showing the S5 at CES 2012 in Las Vegas in the Magico Suite: Venetian Towers, Suite 35-209.
Specifications:
1 x 1” MB30 Tweeter
1 x 6” M380 Midrange
2 x 10” Hybrid Nano-Tec Bass
Sensitivity: 90dB
Impedance: 4 Ohms
Frequency Response: 22 Hz – 50 kHz
Recommended Power: 50 – 1200 Watts
Dimensions: 48”H x 14”D x 15”W (122cm x 35cm x 38cm)
Weight: 190 lbs. (86 kg)
The Magico S5 will become available in the second quarter of 2012 at a MSRP of: $28,600 U.S. / pair. Look for more information at: www.magico.net.
