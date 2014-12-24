Musical Fidelity MF200 Headphones

British Hi-Fi brand Musical Fidelity is following up their on-ear model headphone – the acclaimed MF100 – with a higher performance model: the MF200. The new MF200 headphones have been created to emulate Musical Fidelity’s philosophy of: accurate, faithful and transparent musical reproduction of the original recording. The MF200s are a significant upgrade in design, construction, materials and sonic performance.

Building on the design of the MF100 the new MF200 incorporate new and more inert materials that minimize reflections and standing waves for clearer, more natural sound that is more transparent to the original source recording.

The MF200 uses specially selected 40mm drivers punched from a single sheet of material to ensure a constant thickness. Large and powerful neodymium magnets are used, combined with a shallow voice coil featuring extra thin windings to create a highly efficient motor assembly.

Primarily a closed design for minimal sound leakage and maximum isolation, the MF200s include a series of fine vents to reproduce the more spacious sound, more typical of an open-back design. The MF200 is sensitive and easy to drive, making them compatible for listening directly through a mobile device.

The MF200 features beautifully machined and polished metal, soft-touch leather and a high quality finish throughout. The MF200 also features the subtle but attractive ear piece colour coding to give instant recognition of the left and right channel. A tough, anti-tangle, rubberised cable and a choice of either padded leather of alcantara suede, interchangeable ear pads with memory foam insert ensure high comfort and acoustics. The ear-pieces can be folded when not in use making the MF200 easy to store in the included suede effect carry bag. An in-line mic/mute control makes taking or making calls easy for smartphone users.

Specifications and Features:

Impedance: 64ohm +/-10%

Sensitivity: 99dB +/-3dB

Max. Input Power: 30mW

Rated Power: 10mW

Frequency Range: 20Hz ~ 20KHz

Cable Length: 1.3m +/-5%

Driver Dimension: 41mm Dynamic Type

Plug Type: 3.5mm 4P

Mic. Size: 4mm Dynamic Type

The new Musical Fidelity MF200 Headphone will be offered at £229 in the U.K. beginning in December 2014. North American pricing and availability has not yet been announced. Look for more details at: www.musicalfidelity.com