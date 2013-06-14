New Furutech Headphone Connectors

Furutech makes a wide variety of audio connectors, cables and accessories known the world over for their quality construction and superb sound. For 2013, Furutech has just introduced a new line-up of headphone connectors for discerning headphone listeners. The connectors are offered in various configurations, ensuring compatibility with all devices. The details of each new connector are below. For more info, please visit www.furutech.com, or the Canadian distributor www.audiyo.com.

FT-763(R) 6.3mm Stereo Connector

Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze

Insulation with Teflon Resin

Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.

Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.

Specified for wire outer insulation diameters up to 8.0mm

Connections: Soldered

CF-763(R) 6.3mm Stereo Connector

Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze

Insulation with Teflon Resin

Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless with carbon fiber finish.

Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.

Specified for wire outer diameters up to 8.0mm

Connections: Soldered

FT-735(R) 3.5mm Stereo Connector

Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated or Gold-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze

Insulation with Teflon Resin

Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.

Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.

Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm

Connections: Soldered

FT-608mF 3pin mini XLR Female Connector

Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor

Insulation with super heat resistant Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin for best soldering results

Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.

Cable Clamp: Superior Damping Copper Alloy.

Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm

Connections: Soldered

FT-610mF 4pin mini XLR Female Connector

Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor

Insulation with super heat resistant Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin for best soldering results

Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless (black finish)

Cable Clamp: Superior Damping Copper Alloy.

Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm

Connections: Soldered

FT-2PS 2 Pin Connector

Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor

Insulation body injected with Liquid Crystal Polymer Resin

Housing cover: Matte black finished Nylon/fiberglass with piezo ceramic resin.

Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy for best damping effect.

Specified for core insulation diameters up to 3.5mm

Connections: Soldered

FT-H800 Headphone Connector

Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor

Insulation with Nylon+Fiberglass15% Resin

Main Body: Nonmagnetic stainless

End Ring: Nonmagnetic stainless.

Fixed Tube: Copper Alloy.

Connections: Soldered

Specified for core insulation diameters up to 3.8mm

CF-H800 Headphone Connector