New Furutech Headphone Connectors

Furutech makes a wide variety of audio connectors, cables and accessories known the world over for their quality construction and superb sound. For 2013, Furutech has just introduced a new line-up of headphone connectors for discerning headphone listeners. The connectors are offered in various configurations, ensuring compatibility with all devices. The details of each new connector are below. For more info, please visit www.furutech.com, or the Canadian distributor www.audiyo.com.
FT-763(R) 6.3mm Stereo Connector
- Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze
- Insulation with Teflon Resin
- Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.
- Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.
- Specified for wire outer insulation diameters up to 8.0mm
- Connections: Soldered
CF-763(R) 6.3mm Stereo Connector
- Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze
- Insulation with Teflon Resin
- Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless with carbon fiber finish.
- Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.
- Specified for wire outer diameters up to 8.0mm
- Connections: Soldered
FT-735(R) 3.5mm Stereo Connector
- Conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated or Gold-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze
- Insulation with Teflon Resin
- Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.
- Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy.
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm
- Connections: Soldered
FT-608mF 3pin mini XLR Female Connector
- Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor
- Insulation with super heat resistant Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin for best soldering results
- Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless.
- Cable Clamp: Superior Damping Copper Alloy.
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm
- Connections: Soldered
FT-610mF 4pin mini XLR Female Connector
- Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor
- Insulation with super heat resistant Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin for best soldering results
- Housing: Nonmagnetic stainless (black finish)
- Cable Clamp: Superior Damping Copper Alloy.
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 5.0mm
- Connections: Soldered
FT-2PS 2 Pin Connector
- Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor
- Insulation body injected with Liquid Crystal Polymer Resin
- Housing cover: Matte black finished Nylon/fiberglass with piezo ceramic resin.
- Cable Clamp: Copper Alloy for best damping effect.
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 3.5mm
- Connections: Soldered
FT-H800 Headphone Connector
- Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor
- Insulation with Nylon+Fiberglass15% Resin
- Main Body: Nonmagnetic stainless
- End Ring: Nonmagnetic stainless.
- Fixed Tube: Copper Alloy.
- Connections: Soldered
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 3.8mm
CF-H800 Headphone Connector
- Main conductor: Nonmagnetic Rhodium-plated ? (Alpha) Phosphor bronze conductor
- Insulation with Nylon+Fiberglass15% Resin
- Main Body: Nonmagnetic stainless and carbon fiber finished
- End Ring: Nonmagnetic stainless.
- Fixed Tube: Copper Alloy.
- Connections: Soldered
- Specified for core insulation diameters up to 3.8mm
