Product News: exaSound Intros New DACs and Network Audio Players / Servers

Canadian manufacturer exaSound has just introduced three new high-end audio products: a DAC/Network Audio Server, an MQA DAC and a Network Audio Player / Server. Here are the details about each.

PlayPoint DM

Dual-Mono D/A Converter and Network Audio Server MSRP: $14,000 USD

Combining a reference-grade 32-bit digital-to-analog converter, balanced headphone amplifier and Roon-enabled music server in one elegant component, the PlayPoint DM unites simplicity with sonic perfection. With refinements like a dual-mono fully balanced design, two ES9028PRO DACs in octo-mono configuration with four autonomous I/V stages, and exaSound’s unique four-way galvanic isolation, PlayPoint DM brings the best of every high-resolution audio format. Zero-configuration sampling rate support extends all the way up to native DSD256 (Quad DSD) and 32 bit PCM/384kHz.

PlayPoint DM is a Roon server and Roon Ready player. In conjunction with Roon Labs, the PlayPoint DM seamlessly integrates Roon’s deep functionality with exaSound’s exceptional fidelity.

PlayPoint DM is a multi-level device offering easy-to-use and advanced configurations. In addition to Roon, it hosts a UPnP server. It supports all major audio streaming technologies, including UPnP, Open Home, Airplay and Signalyst NAA, and streaming services like Tidal, Spotify and Qobuz.

e32 Mark II

DXD/32bit – DSD256 – MQA DAC MSRP $3,499 USD

The newly released e32 Mark II DAC introduces support for MQA music files and audio streams. MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) is a new technology, which delivers studio master quality using no more bandwidth than a CD quality file – so it can be easily streamed or downloaded.

With truly balanced internals, a high power, high performance headphone amplifier and ultimate resolution volume control, the new exaSound DAC delivers award-winning, reference level sonic fidelity at a sensible price. Comprehensive sampling rate support with zero-configuration extends all the way up to native DSD256 (Quad DSD), 32- bit PCM/384kHz and full MQA decoding and rendering up to 384kHz.

PlayPoint Mark II

Network Audio Player and Server MSRP $1,999 USD

exaSound PlayPoint Mark II offers major hardware performance boost. Two-fold sampling rate increase brings support for DSD 512 and PCM at 764kHz. Doubled CPU power improves the performance of Roon Core. Doubling the size of RAM memory allows support for Roon libraries of up to 8 TB. Solid state m.2 SSD storage delivers two-time increase of access speed and capacity. Two upgraded USB 3.0 ports provide enhanced connectivity. All-new Web user interface offers advanced configuration options.

In conjunction with Roon Labs, the PlayPoint Mark II seamlessly integrates Roon Server’s deep functionality with exaSound’s exceptional fidelity. PlayPoint also embraces AirPlay, HQplayer, UPnP, OpenHome, plus TIDAL, Spotify and Qobuz.