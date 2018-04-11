Product News: Gold Note PH-10 Phono Preamplifier Receives a Major Upgrade with the Gold Note PSU-10 Power Supply

0

Gold Note PSU-10 power supply 01

Gold Note’s PH-10 Phono Preamplifier is one of the most innovative and best-reviewed phono stages available for turntables today, from any brand.  You can read more about it in THIS POST (we’ve also got one an order for review).  And now, the PH-10 is about to receive a major performance boost thanks to an outboard power supply designed to work specifically with it.

The Gold Note PSU-10 is a super inductive & chokes hybrid power supply. It features an inductive filter on the analogue stages and dual choke design powered by a double inductor driving the negative and positive high current stages.  The PSU-10 features 4 transformers: 3 of which work as a pure power supply and 1 separate transformer exclusively dedicated to the inductive filter and the two chokes.

The Gold Note proprietary Dual Chokes design perfectly filters the signal voltages eliminating all the possible interferences of the AC power system.  The PSU-10, together with its massive power supply, enables the PH-10 phono stage to be electro-magnetic shielded and insulated from the AC power system.  The large, ultra clean power enhances super low noise, greater dynamics, better resolution and details – guaranteeing a more realistic high-end audio performance.

Main Specifications
Four rail audio grade power supply
Four ultra low noise voltage regulator
+12V, +5V for logic
+/- 14V for analog with inductive noise remover
Line regulation for all output 0,05 %/V
Load regulation for all output 0,05 %Vu
Line noise rejection >80dB
Common mode noise rejection >80dB
Full power response time <2,5uSec Power Main supply 100/120 & 220/240V automatic selection; 50 or 60 Hz Nominal power: 25W Dynamic power: >50W
Stand by power: <1W

For more info, please visit www.tricellenterprises.com

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply