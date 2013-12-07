Razer Kraken Forged Edition Headphone

Razer Headphone

Razer has just announced their new top-of-the-line headphone, named the Razer Kraken Forged Edition.  The new Kraken has ear cups that are machined out of aircraft-grade aluminum, finished with a matte texture.  To ensure quality, the Razer Kraken Forged Edition is hand-assembled.  

The Razer Kraken Forged Edition incorporates 40 mm drivers with neodymium magnets within the aluminum closed-back acoustic chambers.  The headphone is designed to produce booming bass, clear mids and crisp highs that is perfect for the avid gamer.  

The new Kraken is made for comfort and extended use – with plush leatherette ear cushions lining the ear cups, a fully adjustable headband and a lightweight, foldable design.  For added convenience and flexibility the Razer Kraken Forged Edition includes a swappable cable with an in-line microphone.

Key features / specifications:

    • Machined, aircraft-grade aluminum
    • Custom-tuned 40 mm neodymium magnet drivers
    • Hand-assembled
    • Comfortable, versatile form factor
    • Closed ear cup design for optimal sound isolation
    • Foldable ear cup design
    • Hard carrying case for portability
    • ¼-in. audio connector included
    • Swappable cable system with included in-line microphone cable
    • Drivers: 40 mm Neodymium Magnets
    •  Frequency Response: 20 – 20,000 Hz
    • Impedance: 32 ? at 1 kHz
    • Sensitivity @ 1 kHz: 100 dB ± 3 dB
    • Input Power: 30 mW
    • Approximate Weight: 390 g
    • Frequency Response: 50 – 10,000 Hz
    • Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 60 dB
    • Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz, 1 V / Pa): -38 dB ± 3 dB
    • Pick-up Pattern: Omni-directional

The Razer Kraken Forged Edition will be available this Dec. 2013 at a MSRP of $299 U.S.  Look for more details at: www.razerzone.com.

