Sonic Boom Music/Record Store Moves to New Location and Opens Second Store

Sonic Boom, one of Canada’s largest independent retailers of CDs, vinyl, movies, video games and accessories, has moved to a new location in Toronto, just steps away from its original spot. The company has also opened a second Kensington Market location which focuses exclusively on vinyl.

Sonic Boom has long been one of CANADA HiFi’s favourite places to pick up new and used CDs and records. The original store offered one of the largest collections of albums on both CDs and vinyl anywhere in Canada. In addition to this, Sonic Boom carried a great selection of new and used movies, video games, music related books, t-shirt and various accessories.

The new Sonic Boom store is located at 782 Bathurst St., just south of Bloor St. West in Toronto. While still being set up, it is already open and offers the same great selection of products as the original location. As before, the new location is open from 10am until midnight, 7 days a week! 416-532-0334

The second location of Sonic Boom opened on August 10th and focuses entirely on records. It is located at 201 Augusta Avenue, in the heart of Kensington Market, in Toronto. This location is open from 11am to 9pm, 7 days a week. 416-901-8854

We strongly recommend checking out both locations!

For more info, please visit http://sonicboommusic.com