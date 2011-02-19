The CANADA HiFi Website Gets a Makeover!

If you enjoyed getting your fix of audio video information from novo.press/ in the past, we hope that you will enjoy it even more from our newly redesigned website. The new CANADA HiFi website offers a modern, visually attractive interface that is a pleasure to navigate and makes locating news, features, reviews and buyer guides easier than ever before. A number of new features will provide all visitors an enhanced browsing experience.
The new CANADA HiFi website offers social network integration with sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Digg, Google Bookmarks and several others. This will allow visitors to connect and share content from our website with their online friends and provide instant feedback on our content. A new comment interface will allow visitors to share their comments at the bottom of every article posted on novo.press/.
To satisfy audio video enthusiasts on the go, the redesigned website is now completely mobile friendly. When accessed from smart phones and mobile devices such as the iPhone, iPod touch, Blackberry, Android and Windows Phone 7 devices, the site is automatically resized to fit smaller screens. Of course the new website is also fully compatible with the iPad and all incarnations of tablets.
We would be pleased to hear your feedback, so please visit our forum at novo.press//forum and let us know your thoughts!
Summer Dresses
[…]Here are a few of the web sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Bride Dresses
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
Oregon Best Psychic Medium
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Dog Bite Lawyer
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Tucson DUI Lawyer
[…]Here are some of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Buy and Sell
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
VRS
[…]one of our visitors lately encouraged the following website[…]
…
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
trout fishing
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
unblock facebook
[…]Here are a few of the sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
…
[…]usually posts some extremely intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
…
[…]one of our guests lately suggested the following website[…]
…
[…]The info talked about within the write-up are some of the most beneficial accessible […]
stress no more
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
cloudHQ
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be basically worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
kpn sim only
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply might appreciate. Take a look in the event you want[…]
orchard shopping list
[…]we came across a cool website that you may possibly get pleasure from. Take a look in the event you want[…]
tax return status
[…]very couple of websites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
flexible ducting
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply might appreciate. Take a look should you want[…]
how do you clean dryer vent
[…]usually posts some really intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
Tree trimmimg and pruning Grand Rapids MI
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to mainly because we think they may be worth visiting[…]
FLOORPLAN
Get your FLOORPLAN design done professionally and guaranteed satisfaction service of all types of ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING and AUTOCAD DRAFTING.
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/living-leisure/self/
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/living-leisure/higher-power/
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]
Cleaner Brooklyn
Home and apartment cleaning in Brooklyn
home cleaning new york
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Airbnb Host Leeds
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be essentially worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
how to be number one
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]
Myrepublic Internet
This website reviews myrepublic broadband and why it is the best provider in the market.
Recliner Chair Reviews
This website reviews the best recliner chairs in the market.
lampy svetodiodnye ?27 20 W 1500 lumen shar
[…]very couple of web sites that take place to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
A-1 Kwik Dry Carpet Cleaning Louisville KY
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]
Carpet Cleaners in Louisville
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the most up-to-date web sites that we decide on […]
svetodiodnye lampy ?27 30 W 2000 lumen grusha
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
lampa ?27 svetodiodnaya 10 W 4500 lumen dimmiruemye
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
svetodiodnye lampy s cokolem ?27 50 W 3500 lumen dimmiruemye
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
svetodiodnye lampy ?27 15 W 3000 lumen moschnye
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to due to the fact we think they’re worth visiting[…]
junk hauling business
[…]Here are several of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
filme stream
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to because we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]
Video God
[…]one of our guests a short while ago recommended the following website[…]
Patrick Zarrelli
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get lots of link appreciate from[…]
Learn More
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Gold experts
[…]one of our guests not long ago proposed the following website[…]
physiotherapy
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to since we think they may be worth visiting[…]
mall of asia
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
tranquillity scio studio
[…]we came across a cool site which you may delight in. Take a look should you want[…]
satta king
[…]the time to read or visit the material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
iced milk tea
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get quite a bit of link adore from[…]
Indian Railways
[…]The information mentioned in the article are a few of the top accessible […]
trekking trips in mongolia
[…]The details talked about in the post are several of the top available […]
Mongolia Producers
[…]below you?ll obtain the link to some websites that we consider you’ll want to visit[…]
Mongolia riding trips
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
kupit svetodiodnye lampy e40 125 W 2500 lumen grusha
[…]that is the finish of this article. Here you will uncover some sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
servers
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be actually worth a go via, so have a look[…]
…
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
…
[…]Every once in a when we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest web-sites that we pick out […]
social media marketing companies
[…]that could be the end of this post. Right here you?ll come across some internet sites that we feel you?ll appreciate, just click the links over[…]
Danya Feltzin
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
LUNAR COINS sale British Virgin Islands
[…]Every the moment inside a when we pick blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest websites that we pick […]
honda cr-v
[…]please check out the web-sites we adhere to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
trenirovatsya hokkeinyi kolledg in USA platnyi
[…]Here are several of the sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
make money selling on ebay
[…]below you will obtain the link to some internet sites that we feel you must visit[…]
Ryan Hampton
[…]The data mentioned in the article are a few of the best offered […]
affordable fashion blog
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
DNA test
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to since we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
DNA test
[…]please stop by the web-sites we follow, which includes this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
DNA testing while pregnant
[…]we prefer to honor many other web sites on the net, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
svetodiodnye paneli led zakaz ip40 5500k
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Prenatal DNA testing
[…]we prefer to honor numerous other web web-sites around the web, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Safe Pass Claregalway
[…]the time to read or take a look at the subject material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Buy Twitch Followers
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get a lot of link really like from[…]
Crisis prevention training online
[…]very couple of internet websites that happen to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
management of aggressive behavior
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not related sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
career in pharmacovigilance
In one place, experts get a quality checked and transparent overview of all Life Sciences jobs that we can find on the internet. BrightOwl is the place to be for Life Sciences experts looking for a job. We believe in the perfect mix of technology and a…
mab certification online
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
mab certification online
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
Why proper Venting is so important
[…]we like to honor many other web internet sites around the web, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
modafinil for adhd
[…]that will be the end of this post. Right here you?ll find some internet sites that we consider you?ll appreciate, just click the links over[…]
Abusive relationship
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
amoxicillin
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to simply because we believe they may be really worth visiting[…]
management of assaultive behavior certification online
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Protect your baby with the best car seat available
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
Real Estate Market Analysis
[…]that is the finish of this post. Right here you will locate some internet sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
debut album
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
top 10 weight loss pills
[…]just beneath, are various totally not related websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
london tantric
[…]we like to honor lots of other world wide web internet sites around the web, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Reseller traffic exchange
[…]The details talked about within the write-up are a number of the best available […]
appliance repair los angeles
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we feel they are worth visiting[…]
…
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web sites that we feel you’ll want to visit[…]
http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/06/prweb11906369.htm
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/bathroom-vanities
[…]the time to read or stop by the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Hire the UKs best IT Contractors
[…]the time to study or check out the material or web-sites we have linked to below the[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/color/black
[…]that will be the finish of this post. Right here you will obtain some web-sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over[…]
tantric massage
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are several of the ideal accessible […]
Make online profit
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]