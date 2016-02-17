The Funk Firm Achromat Now Available at CANADA HiFi SHOP

CANADA HiFi Magazine is now selling The Funk Firm Achromat via its own SHOP – free delivery across Canada. The Achromat comes in 3mm ($130), 5mm ($150) and 1200 ($199 – specifically for Technics 1200 and Garrard 301/401 tables). This very affordable mat will take your vinyl playback to a whole new higher level.

CANADA HiFi’s reviewer, George de Sa, evaluated the merits of the Achromat 5mm mat when reviewing the Acoustic Signature WOW XL turntable and was impressed. This is what he had to say: “I compared the Achromat with the standard mat that accompanied the Acoustic Signature WOW XL, which required an adjustment to the VTA. My perception was that the Achromat provided greater focus to elements in the music, a quieter background as well as greater separation and air. Music had improved pace, with bass considerably more taught and tuneful. Cymbals gained a crisper and more metallic nature.”

The proof is in the pudding. Try the Achromat and your turntable as well as your ears will thank you.

