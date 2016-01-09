Will 2016 Be the Year of Virtual Reality? Exhibits at CES 2016 Indicate Yes Indeed!

As expected, the CES 2016 show floor is filled with virtual reality headsets, accessories and software. In our previous news post we talked about the big name of VR – Oculus Rift, but the Rift is hardly the only player in the VR space. There is no question that this product category is absolutely on fire right now, with each manufacturer offering their own twist on VR.
The HTC Vive Pre headset was also demonstrated at CES this year, immersing the viewers in a scuba diving adventure. The Vive Pre is said to offer high quality graphics, 90 frames per second video and incredible audio fidelity. This headset also offers a front-facing camera which creates virtual “walls” around the viewer, warning them when they get too close to real-world objects while playing games. The headset will provide a Full Room Scale 360 Degree Solution with Tracked Controllers, letting you get up, walk around and explore your virtual space, inspect objects from every angle and truly interact with your surroundings. A pair of VR controllers will make you feel one with your virtual environment. HTC will begin shipping the Vive Pre in April and has not yet released pricing but we expect it to retail for around the same as the Oculus Rift (which is $599 US).
Sony is another big player in the VR space, with its PlayStation VR headset (formerly called Morpheus) under development for some time now. The advantage of this headset is that it will work directly with the PlayStation 4 – no additional hardware required.
But VR isn’t limited to working with powerful computers or gaming consoles. There are plenty of less expensive VR headsets designed to work with smart phones. One such example is the Samsung Gear VR, which has been available for a little while outside of Canada and will finally be released here soon. Other examples of VR headsets that work with smart phones are the truly inexpensive Google Cardboard, the tiny Homido and the ANTVR.
Like the Gear VR and the Google Cardboard, the Zeiss VR One allows you to slide your phone into the headset and offers an immersive VR experience with a number of different apps. It can also be used together with drones, allowing you to control the drone and see what the drone’s camera is seeing.
Trinus VR is a software that allows you to convert all favourite first-person PC games and Nintendo classics (like Mario Kart) into a VR experience and send them to a smart phone in a Google Cardboard-like case.
Then there are also devices like the Vizix iWear Video Headphones and the Avegant Glyph that are geared more towards entertainment via the headset rather than a virtual reality experience.
2016 appears to be the year that VR devices will finally make it into the hands of gaming enthusiasts and may transform the way we think about gaming for years to come!
car cleaning
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not connected web-sites to ours, however, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]
companies that hire work from home
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
wholsale t-shirts
…
100% scam
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a lot of link appreciate from[…]
Fingerbang
[…]The data talked about within the article are a number of the top obtainable […]
anal vibrator
[…]below you will find the link to some sites that we think you’ll want to visit[…]
anal plug
…
anal toys
[…]one of our visitors recently proposed the following website[…]
Human
[…]just beneath, are quite a few completely not associated web sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
Basic Human Rights
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Happy
[…]usually posts some incredibly fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]The information and facts mentioned inside the report are several of the most effective readily available […]
Flat Belly Fast DVD Review
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get lots of link adore from[…]
David Miscavige
[…]we came across a cool website that you may love. Take a search in case you want[…]
fetish sex
[…]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
silicone vibrator
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
best g spot vibrator
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to because we believe they’re really worth visiting[…]
best selling books
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go through, so have a look[…]
new york times bestsellers
…
what is the church of scientology
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get quite a bit of link appreciate from[…]
Las Vegas PRP Hair
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Asociaciones
[…]The facts mentioned within the article are a few of the ideal out there […]
How to cleanse your body
…
Cleanse detox
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
free software download for pc
[…]very handful of web sites that come about to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
free software download for pc
…
how to make money fast
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Gutter Cleaning Services
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
discount up to 98%
[…]very handful of web-sites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
dream box
…
W Hotel
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just could possibly delight in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
azbox bravissimo
…
Gratis Descargar
…
cock pump reviews
[…]one of our guests just lately encouraged the following website[…]
Personality Test
[…]The facts talked about in the write-up are some of the ideal available […]
Personality type test
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Thrusting Rabbi
[…]very handful of sites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
Brain
…
bunny rabbit vibrator
…
juegos descargar para windows 8
[…]please stop by the sites we adhere to, like this one, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Website Designers Aberdeen
[…]The information talked about inside the write-up are several of the most effective accessible […]
Bialetti Replacement Gasket For 1 Cup Stovetop Espresso Coffee Makers
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are really really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get quite a bit of link adore from[…]
Letra de
…
Aluminium coffee maker seals. Free Worldwide Delivery.
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]the time to study or stop by the material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
David Miscavige
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a great deal of link love from[…]
does 35 food grade hydrogen peroxide cure herpes
[…]please go to the websites we stick to, such as this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Look there for more:
…Trackback: �zmir Eskort ilanlar�
where to buy email database
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Online Personality Test FREE
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not connected web pages to ours, on the other hand, they are surely really worth going over[…]
mdansby.com
…
slot machine gratis 3d
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re actually worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
vostro touchpad palmrest
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/optiplex-power-supply/page/5
Baler
[…]Every as soon as inside a although we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
Do it yourself divorce Texas
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not related internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
flavored coffee
[…]just beneath, are various completely not associated web pages to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
Surplus
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are basically really worth a go through, so have a look.
hawaiian kona coffee company
[…]one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website[…]
buy viagra online
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
mountain coffee company
[…]Here are several of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
buy coffee kona
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
cracked
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
kaina
[…]please stop by the websites we stick to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
kona coffee company
[…]please take a look at the websites we adhere to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
best kona
[…]Here are a number of the sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
kona coffee
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search when you want[…]
River Cruises
[…]below you will locate the link to some websites that we think you need to visit[…]
you could try here
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
here
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]