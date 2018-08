Wilson Benesch has just announced its highest performance, most luxurious loudspeaker to date, called the Eminence. This loudspeaker retails for $226,000 US (approx.) and utilizes cutting edge technologies developed by Wilson Benesch over the last 30 years. The result is an unmatched sonic performance combined with a luxurious automotive fit, finish and aesthetic. For more details check out our sister site NOVO High-End.