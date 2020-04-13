Most Audio Retailers Are Still Open – For Delivery and Curbside Pickup







We hope that all NOVO readers are keeping safe during these strange times! Follow the healthcare guidelines – stay at home, wash your hands and practice social distancing if you absolutely have to go out – and we’ll make it through this together!



As the Covid-19 crisis evolves and we now realize that it will be many months before we’ll be able to return to a “new normal”, audio retailers and manufacturers continue adapting to the changing times – much like all other industries. Although most physical HiFi stores are currently unable to allow shoppers through the door, the good news is that most of these stores allow you to shop on their website or over the phone. Your purchases are then either shipped to your home or available for curbside pickup.

Since so many of us are confined to our homes these days, this of course presents us with a lot of extra time for the activities we enjoy, like listening to music, reading books, watching movies, playing video games and just about any hobby you can imagine.

So if you’ve been considering building a new music system or modernizing / upgrading an older one, now is the perfect time to do you research online and ask a local retailer for advice. It’s also just as good of a time to order records online or browse the vast library of your favorite music streaming service. Rather than purchasing your products from Amazon or one of the big retail chains, we suggest picking up your products from a smaller, local retailer – this way you can contribute to helping them make it through the Covid-19 crisis (smaller business definitely need more support than the big guys during these times).



If you’re in the mood for a little comedic relief, along with practical music lover advice, I invite you to check out Douglas Brown’s fall-outta-your-chair funny “How Audiophiles Can Stay Sane During the COVID-19 Pandemic” article. Douglas offers some great advice here on how to spend your time… with your music system, of course 🙂



Our friends over at Kevro International also recently posted a great article on the benefits of listening to music – give it a read here. You might find it surprising just how beneficial music can be to many aspects of our lives.



While the world may be on pause for the foreseeable future, your love for music can flourish. There has perhaps never been a better time to listen to more music. So get yourself a new component or two and consider exploring a couple of new music genres!

Wishing you all the very best! Suave Kajko – Publisher







