Abyss AB-1266 Headphone from JPS Labs

Abyss is a new JPS Labs division that focuses on headphone products. The new flagship model for the company is a highly-advanced planar magnetic headphone that has a simple alpha-numeric name i.e. the AB-1266.

Key features:

? Made in USA

? Rigid chassis with side frames and adjustable two piece headband with all components machined from solid aluminum.

? Integrated resonance control for minimal added coloration

? High quality anodized finish with bare aluminum accents

? Planar magnetic transducer without a rear magnet structure thus, eliminating reflections and promoting a more open sounda completely open sound. Matched driver pairs

? Unique custom made high power neodymium magnets with optimized slot pattern.

? Low carbon steel front baffle with integrated resonance control.

? Unique breathable aluminum sides acoustically tuned to our planar diaphragm for completely open sound.

? High quality soft lambskin ear pads provide comfort and finely tuned acoustics. Unique adjustability allows for varying head shapes.

? Padded leather headband with head movement isolation, Abyss embroidered logo.

? Dual balanced 8 FT (2.5 meter) XLR cable set and 1/4″ (3.5 mm) cable Y-adaptor custom made by JPS Labs for Abyss.

? Heavy leather man-bag-style carry case with extra room for a portable amp/DAC for a completely portable high resolution playback system.

? Felt lined wooden box touting the Abyss Headphones logo secures all of the above.

? Heavy aluminum headphone stand laser engraved with the Abyss logo for easy storage and always ready to play.

? Laser engraved main components for collectability

Specifications:

? Frequency Respones: 5 Hz to 28 kHz

? Impedance: 46 ohms nominal (non-reactive)

? Sensitivity: 85 dB

? Distortion: Less than 1%; Less than 0.2% through ears most sensitive range

? Weight: 660 grams (without cable)

The new Abyss AB-1266 headphone will beign shipping this May at a MSRP of $5,495 U.S. Look for more details on this product at: www.abyss-headphones.com.