NOVO High-End Magazine is Looking for new Contributors

Our new sister publication NOVO High-End (www.novohighend.com) is looking for passionate audiophiles, located in the US and Europe, interested in contributing articles to the new site.  NOVO High-End is devoted strictly to high-end audio topics and explores the virtues and musical experiences that are achievable exclusively through high-end audio.  Ideal candidates should possess excellent writing skills, own a high-end audio system with a value of at least $30,000 and be very well versed in all audiophile topics – from analog to digital.

As a NOVO High-End contributor, your job will be to write feature articles, product reviews, as well as travel to and cover local audio shows.

Prior writing experience is not necessary but a welcome bonus.

To apply please email a paragraph explaining what makes you a good fit for this position to the Publisher, Suave Kajko, at suave@novo.press

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

